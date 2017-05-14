Carbery power past Ilen Rovers at second attempt

A tally of 2-7 from Mark Sugrue saw Carbery safely past Ilen Rovers (4-16 to 1-12) in their Cork county SFC round 1 replay at Castlehaven on Sunday afternoon.

While 80 minutes of football couldn’t separate the sides a fortnight ago, this was far easier for the divisional side, despite a slow start as Ilen twice led in the opening quarter.

Three in a row from Sugrue put Carbery 0-5 to 0-3 in front, but Danny O’Donovan and Dan Mac Eoin had Ilen back level and Ilen sub Joseph Hickey might have netted but for a great Pat Prendergast save.

Immediately, Carbery had the ball in the net as Sugrue netted from a Seán O’Leary pass to open up a lead that would not be relinquished.

It was 1-7 to 0-6 at half-time and by the 11th minute of the second half Carbery were 1-11 to 0-7 in front, Ilen suffering with the black-carding of full-back Conor O’Driscoll. Alan Holland’s goal did give Ilen brief hope but Carbery responded with a goal from Sugrue and Seán Kelleher raised a third green flag straight after that.

Kevin O’Driscoll, Ruairí Deane and Sugrue added late points for Carbery and Don O’Driscoll wrapped things up with a fourth goal at the end.

Carbery now face Castlehaven in round 2A, with Ilen up against St Nicholas in round 2B.

Never-say-die Cloyne snatched a dramatic victory with an extra time goal in Saturday’s Cork Premier IHC first round tie against Tracton (4-7 to 0-17).

It was heartbreak for the losers who held the initiative for long periods, only to be pipped at the post.

In the intermediate hurling championship

A brace of goals inside the opening six minutes set Ballincollig on their way to defeating Inniscarra at Coachford on Saturday evening (3-14 to 1-11) while Aghada’s quest for honours began with a hard-earned victory over Ballygarvan at Cobh (2-15 to 3-9) with Cian Fleming hitting 1-3 for the victors