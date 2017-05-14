Home»Sport»Soccer

Carbery power past Ilen Rovers at second attempt

Sunday, May 14, 2017
Denis Hurley

A tally of 2-7 from Mark Sugrue saw Carbery safely past Ilen Rovers (4-16 to 1-12)  in their Cork county SFC round 1 replay at Castlehaven on Sunday afternoon.

While 80 minutes of football couldn’t separate the sides a fortnight ago, this was far easier for the divisional side, despite a slow start as Ilen twice led in the opening quarter.

Three in a row from Sugrue put Carbery 0-5 to 0-3 in front, but Danny O’Donovan and Dan Mac Eoin had Ilen back level and Ilen sub Joseph Hickey might have netted but for a great Pat Prendergast save.

Immediately, Carbery had the ball in the net as Sugrue netted from a Seán O’Leary pass to open up a lead that would not be relinquished.

It was 1-7 to 0-6 at half-time and by the 11th minute of the second half Carbery were 1-11 to 0-7 in front, Ilen suffering with the black-carding of full-back Conor O’Driscoll. Alan Holland’s goal did give Ilen brief hope but Carbery responded with a goal from Sugrue and Seán Kelleher raised a third green flag straight after that.

Kevin O’Driscoll, Ruairí Deane and Sugrue added late points for Carbery and Don O’Driscoll wrapped things up with a fourth goal at the end.

Carbery now face Castlehaven in round 2A, with Ilen up against St Nicholas in round 2B.

Never-say-die Cloyne snatched a dramatic victory with an extra time goal in Saturday’s Cork Premier IHC first round tie against Tracton (4-7 to 0-17).

It was heartbreak for the losers who held the initiative for long periods, only to be pipped at the post.

In the intermediate hurling championship

A brace of goals inside the opening six minutes set Ballincollig on their way to defeating Inniscarra at Coachford on Saturday evening (3-14 to 1-11) while Aghada’s quest for honours began with a hard-earned victory over Ballygarvan at Cobh (2-15 to 3-9) with Cian Fleming hitting 1-3 for the victors

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Kerins O’Rahillys fight back to upset favourites South Kerry

Challenges for U21 graduates mixing it with the big boys

Niall Gilligan still going strong (at 40)

No Cork - Tipperary U25 clash


Breaking Stories

Celebrating 118 years of White Hart Lane through pictures you may never have seen before

Manchester United lose to Tottenham who bid a victorious farewell to White Hart Lane

Laois and Westmeath through to Leinster Hurling Championships Quarter-Finals

Westmeath named D2 Football Champs after decisive win over Cavan

Lifestyle

Forget Wonder Woman - We need more real-life heroines

Product watch: Sun Protection

Singapore’s Atlas bar a cut above the average ‘gin palace’

Ballymaloe Litfest: The little fest that could

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, May 13, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 33
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 