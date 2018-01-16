Can: Reds have sent message across Europe

Emre Can believes the manner of Liverpool’s win over Manchester City will earn them more respect from opponents at home and abroad.

The Reds brought City’s 30-match unbeaten Premier League run to an end with a 4-3 victory on Sunday.

It was not so much the result as the way Jurgen Klopp’s side took the game to the Premier League leaders, who were outplayed to be 4-1 down with five minutes to go, that impressed many.

Can thinks it could give them a psychological advantage, particularly with a key Champions League last-16 tie to come against Porto in a month’s time.

“Against Manchester City we played brilliant,” said the German international.

“If the teams saw us playing like that, they will give us a lot of respect and we will take a lot of confidence. If teams watch our performance they will think ‘oh wow!’ They will see we are a strong side.

“Every single player performed and did an amazing job. Sadio (Mane), Roberto (Firmino), Mo (Salah), they scored the goals, but Robbo (Andrew Robertson), Joel (Matip), Joe (Gomez) did an amazing job. We don’t have to pick one player.

Can had one of his better games in recent months and it helped allay fears speculation over his future would affect his performance.

The 24-year-old is out of contract in the summer and is now able to sign a pre-agreement with a foreign club, with Juventus linked with a move over the last few months. However, it seems the German is prepared to wait until the end of the season to decide his future.

“I am here until the summer. I haven’t signed anything (with Juventus) or anyone. I am talking with everyone, of course I am talking with Liverpool. Why not? I still have a contract here. It is an amazing club. What can I say? My agent does the rest.”

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum admits they will not be title contenders until they learn how to kill off matches, however.

Wijnaldum accepts had the situation been reversed Pep Guardiola’s runaway league leaders would have left no room for doubt.

“That’s the reality and you have to accept it. They did it much better in some games. There were some difficult games for them but they still scored and killed the game. That is something we didn’t do,” said Wijnaldum.

Meanwhile Ilkay Gundogan is confident City will not only bounce back from their Liverpool loss but prove near impossible to stop.

Having gone into the game with a 15-point lead at the top, City can afford the odd lapse in the second half of the campaign but midfielder Gundogan is adamant complacency will not creep in.

The German said: “It is in our own hands. There is a gap, quite a comfortable gap still, but there are still a lot of games to play. We need to learn now, especially from those 10 minutes when we were not fully there.

“I am quite sure that we will and then we are going to bounce back and find again, 100 per cent, our way. I am sure that it is then nearly impossible to stop us.”