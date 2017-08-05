Camogie finally goes prime time with live quarter-finals

For the first time ever this afternoon, the All-Ireland camogie quarter-finals will be broadcast live on RTÉ, writes Eimear Ryan.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
More in this Section
The one game Galway simply dare not lose?
John Considine aware of need to find the right balance with Cork
THE BIG INTERVIEW: ‘Mixed’ marriage breaks down the borderlines for Damien Hayes
‘The talk all the time is Galway don’t have a team outside of Joe. But we do’
Breaking Stories
Mark English out of World Championships at first hurdle
‘My mother's outside to take me home’: Horse owner tells of costly date in hilarious Galway Races interview
Barcelona refuse to pay €26million loyalty bonus to Neymar's father
Mahrez: ‘Leicester know I would like to talk to Roma’
Lifestyle
Review: Lana Del Rey - Lust For Life: 'For the first time she seems at ease in her stardom'
Touching displays now a thing of the past
Irish nurse finds her calling helping terminally ill children find a peaceful ending
Jimmy's Hall takes its first steps on the big stage
More From The Irish Examiner