Calum Chambers sees future at Arsenal

Monday, June 26, 2017
by Nick Mashiter

Defender Calum Chambers says he plans to return to Arsenal and fight for his future at Emirates Stadium.

The 22-year-old centre-back, who spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough, has shone for England at the Uefa Under-21 Championships in Poland.

Chambers has formed a fine partnership with Swansea’s Alfie Mawson, as England have progressed to the semi-finals, where they meet Germany in Tychy tomorrow.

The Young Lions kept two clean sheets in three games as they won Group A and reached the last four for the first time since 2009.

The ex-Southampton youngster believes his time on loan at Boro, despite their Premier League relegation, was invaluable and he wants to make his mark at the Emirates Stadium when he returns from Poland.

Chambers said: “This season has been so important for me, playing games as a centre-back. The experience I have gained in that position, just from playing, is so valuable to me. I just feel it’s just pushed me on another level.

“If I have a good U21 tournament, it’s great and I’ll be going back to Arsenal for pre-season and doing the best I can and seeing what happens. It’s been a very good season for me. I gave absolutely everything to try to get results and keep Middlesbrough in the Premier League. Unfortunately I couldn’t do that and I was gutted.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United are closing in on a deal for Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic and could sign the Serbia international before the end of the week, ESPN is reporting. The 28-year-old, who returned to Chelsea for a second spell at Stamford Bridge from Benfica has emerged as Jose Mourinho’s top target in his attempts to recruit a defensive midfielder.

Tiemoue Bakayoko, Mourinho’s No. 1 option for the holding role, is expected to sign for Chelsea from Monaco — a move that will unlock the door for Matic to head to Old Trafford.

Mario Balotelli has signed a new one-year deal with Nice.

