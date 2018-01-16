Timing and tradition. Ask any opponent of the proposal for the GAA season being completed in the calendar year and they would be the two major objections.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
Clodagh Finn: What happens when #MeToo hashtag hype wears off?
Can an algorithm tell when kids are in danger?
McCabe scandal: Misunderstanding or conspiracy?
Breaking Stories
‘That’s out of order’: Watch Neymar skilfully make a fool out of his teammates in training
Here is how the first round of the Australian Open went today
Chelsea join race to sign Alexis Sanchez, Jose Mourinho 'relaxed'
Lifestyle
Hopefully she had an idea...
Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'
What to expect from Call The Midwife
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job