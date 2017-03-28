Home»Sport»Soccer

Busy Tadhg Furlong focussed on Wasps

Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Brendan O’Brien

The last time we saw Tadhg Furlong, he looked just about done in.

With 75 minutes played and Ireland leading England 13-9, Joe Schmidt called the tighthead ashore.

The grimace on his face as he shuffled almost the width of the pitch towards the bench told the story of a man who had all but emptied the tank.

The pat reaction was that no tighthead had been asked for more during the Six Nations and, if England’s Dan Cole managed 12 more minutes than Furlong’s 348 across the five games, then there was no doubt but that the Wexford man delivered the most notable combination of quality and quantity.

“You’d maybe have points within the game where you are like that,” he said of that painful exit two weeks ago.

“Just before I went off, there was two or three scrums, a reset and then a scrum again. That tends to take it out of you a small bit. It was a long trot from the far side of the field.”

Though it was his first Six Nations, Furlong is practically the one player to have emerged from the tournament as a certainty for the Lions test team later this summer.

He’s been coy about that sort of talk for months now, even if he allowed himself a wry smile yesterday.

For now, the focus is on Wasps at Lansdowne Road this weekend.

A European semi-final spot is at stake, so talk of the Lions or even revenge for two heavy defeats at the hands of the English club last term is unnecessary when it comes to motivation.

“They are scoring tries for fun. They are very dangerous all around the pitch. They can create tries from anywhere, so couple that with a home quarter-final — 47,000 tickets sold — [and] there’s enough motivation for the players in itself: The chance to push on from last year and right the wrongs.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS rugby, tadhg furlong

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Connacht eyeing the play-offs to qualify for Europe's top table

Max Abbott pounces at the death for Con

Leo Cullen warning on Wasps after Cardiff victory

Munster shock as Donnacha Ryan agrees Racing 92 move


Breaking Stories

Robbie Fowler: Merseyside derby will be perfect send-off for Ronnie Moran

NFL approves Raiders' move to Las Vegas

Manchester City fined over penalty protests during Liverpool clash

Watch fellow runners come to rescue as woman struggles to reach half-marathon finish line

Lifestyle

There's little help or understanding about Lyme disease in Ireland

Making Cents: Lot of work to do before you hand in your notice

Norman Reedus explains how The Walking Dead is keeping one step ahead

Meet the US firefighter running the Cork City Marathon with his severely ill daughter

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, March 25, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 18
    • 27
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 