Bryan O’Reilly sees off cousin to reach first All-Ireland final

Bryan O’Reilly will contest his first All-Ireland final following his bowl of odds win over his cousin Paul O’Reilly in the Ulster senior final at Madden on Sunday.

He will bowl either Martin Coppinger or Arthur McDonagh who meet in next Sunday’s Munster final at Timoleague. Coppinger beat Aidan Murphy at Baile Mhuirne and McDonagh beat Gary Daly at Doneraile.

The Ulster final was level after five each to the bus shelter. Paul took a huge lead with a great eighth shot, but he got a poor ninth. He was unlucky with his next past the chapel and Bryan won the lead. They were still level at McInvenna’s. Paul then pushed clear when Bryan hit the left with his shot.

Bryan gained momentum again with a super shot up the hill, which put into the solid lead. He bowled strongly to the line to win by a bowl of odds.

In the first Munster semi-final, Martin Coppinger beat Aidan Murphy by a bowl at Baile Mhuirne on Saturday. Murphy won the opening shot and Coppinger took the next three. Their paths diverged dramatically in the next few shots. Coppinger produced some of his best bowls as Murphy’s form dipped dramatically.

Coppinger won the fifth exchange by 100m. Murphy then missed Coppinger’s tip to fall a full bowl behind. He followed with a poor seventh. Coppinger responded with a big sixth and Murphy missed it with his eighth. There was a third bowl of odds between them after Coppinger’s next bowl.

Coppinger then played two poor shots, both too tight left. Murphy cut the lead to two bowls and then got a great 14th around a long wind. Coppinger was too tight left again and now the lead was well under two bowls. Murphy hit another great one and Coppinger missed that by 10m to leave the lead under a bowl. After Coppinger’s next shot the lead was 100m. Murphy got another good one, but Coppinger beat it by 80 with his shot towards the line. Murphy had to negotiate a left wind with his reply and beat the tip by just 15m. Coppinger closed with another big one, which won him the bowl of odds.

In an all-Fermoy semi-final on Sunday Arthur McDonagh beat Gary Daly by close to two bowls at Doneraile. Daly led well after two, but struggled from the turn in the wood.

McDonagh got big fourth and fifth shots to gain a 100m lead. Daly rallied again, but his shot to Creagh Castle broke badly and he missed the line to fall a shot behind. McDonagh got the better of the shots up from the castle to push his lead close to a second bowl. Daly made a mistake at the limestone wall and conceded.

Terry Mallon beat Cian Shorten in the last shot of an exciting Munster Junior B final at Derrinasafa. He raised a bowl after three great shots past Collins’ wall. Shorten rallied with three great bowls to sight at Ross. Mallon had 80m odds after two more past Cotter’s cross. He made the Darkwood turn in two more to go almost a bowl clear. Shorten got a sensational bowl from the Darkwood, which gave him a 15m lead. He won the next two past Walsh’s lane to lead by 40m. Mallon played a perfect 15th which Shorten missed by 15m. Shorten regained a 20m lead with a brilliant second last. Mallon hit back with a super last one, which Shorten missed by 20m.

Mallon plays Pat McQuaid in the All-Ireland final, following his bowl of odds win over Jarlath Devlin in the Ulster final at Madden.

Devlin raised a bowl after five, but lost a chance to stretch his lead at the school. A critical turn came at Morgan’s when Devlin’s bowl hopped the kerb and McQuaid got a great rub. This gave him the momentum to get on top.

Mairéad O’Driscoll beat Veronica O’Mahony by almost a bowl in the Munster Intermediate final at Togher Cross. She won the opening shot, but O’Mahony led the next three. O’Driscoll regained the lead with a big fifth to the bridge. O’Mahony regained the lead with her next, but O’Driscoll regained control by opening the cross in two more.

O’Driscoll increased her lead towards a bowl in the shots to Hurley’s. O’Mahony fought back strongly to cut the lead to 20m after two more. O’Driscoll lifted the siege with a big shot to Cronin’s and was just short of the line in two more. In the All-Ireland final, she plays Emma O’Neill who beat Orlaith Traynor in the Ulster final.

Paul Lombard beat Kevin Ruby by a bowl in the Munster Veteran (Over-50) novice final at Newcestown. He won the first two, but Ruby took the third and led to the forge cross. Lombard got big ninth and 10th shots past the farm to regain the lead. He raised a bowl after two more and beat the line in another two. He plays Jim Coffey in the overall final for the right to play Fergal McCreesh in the All-Ireland final. McCreesh started well against Paul Grim ley to raise a bowl after six. Grimley looked to be getting back in touch, but McCreesh held on to the line.