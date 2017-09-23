Home»Sport»Soccer

PAT KEANE: British sniping at Aidan O’Brien Leger tactics unjustified

Saturday, September 23, 2017

You’d wonder, at times, if the Brits have a problem taking their beating, writes Pat Keane.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS horse racing, sport

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Seriously Ryan, what the hell were you at?


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Michael Conlan needs just two rounds to dispatch Kenny Guzman

Lifestyle

House cleaning for dummies

Getting clean and lean: James Duigan on the simplicity of changing your food habits

Ask Audrey: You’re 9 on the Crazy Scale, where 1 is sane and 10 is flying with Ryanair

Get out and enjoy: What's on offer for Culture Night?

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 20, 2017

    • 3
    • 11
    • 14
    • 24
    • 30
    • 35
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 