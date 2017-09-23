You’d wonder, at times, if the Brits have a problem taking their beating, writes Pat Keane.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
More in this Section
Seriously Ryan, what the hell were you at?
Breaking Stories
Michael Conlan needs just two rounds to dispatch Kenny Guzman
Lifestyle
House cleaning for dummies
Getting clean and lean: James Duigan on the simplicity of changing your food habits
Ask Audrey: You’re 9 on the Crazy Scale, where 1 is sane and 10 is flying with Ryanair
Get out and enjoy: What's on offer for Culture Night?
More From The Irish Examiner