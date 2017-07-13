Brian Gregan stars at Morton Games

Brian Gregan stole Ciara Mageean’s thunder as he set a new personal best at the Morton games as Mageean missed the two-minute mark.

Gregan, racing on his home track in Santry stadium, brought the crowd to their feet as he posted a new personal best while winning the 400m in a meet record of 45.26 seconds.

Gregan powered around the track with an explosive kick in the final 200m, taking the tape ahead of Brazilian Anderson Henriques who clocked 46.51 seconds for second place with Britain’s Conrad Williams third in 46.78.

“It wasn’t ideal conditions, but it was on my home track, the lads in Morton Stadium did a fantastic job in getting the place right” said Gregan. “This year I have really got my belief back.

“Earlier in the year I sat down with my girlfriend and I said why can’t I win every race and I decided to get to that mentality,” insisted Gregan having last won the Morton games in 2012.

“I’ve been struggling with injuries, it’s not just one bad day it’s been four bad years which I have put behind me today. I’m going to go out and aim to run a personal best in the World Championships.”

Mageean was on course to become the first Irish woman to break the magical barrier of two minutes for 800m before tying up badly in the final 100m to eventually finish in third place.

Britain’s Adelie Tracey won out in 2.01.59, with New Zealand’s Angie Petty second in 2.01.82. Mageean stopped the clock at 2.02.20. “Yeah I’m happy with that, I am a bit disappointed as you never want to come third,” said Mageean.”

“I felt good at 400 and I felt good at 600 so obviously the girls just got the better of me in the home straight, but I am racing girls I imagine who are going to be making finals at the World Championships”

The main race of the day, the Morton mile, was won by Robert Domanic of the USA in a sub-four minutes, 3:56.67, with a dive over the line to hold off Morgan McDonald of Australia, with Clare’s Sean Tobin becoming the latest Irishman to break four minutes.

Australian Stewart McSweyn broke Eamon Coghlan’s 37-year-old 5,000m stadium record with a powerful victory in 13 mins, 19.99 secs.

The pre-programme saw Sophie O’Sullivan re-enact her mother Sonia O’Sulivan, by bringing the crowd to their feet winning the Irish Milers club 800m in 2:11.14. Sophie, 17, has already decided to represent Australia.