Brian Fox: We’re going up there to win

Tipp football boss Liam Kearns is sweating on the availability of young star Emmet Moloney for tomorrow’s winner-takes-all Division 3 promotion shoot-out with Armagh at the Athletic Grounds.

It is understood that team management requested a postponement of the Mid U21 A football final between Moloney’s club Drom & Inch and JK Brackens – but that request was rejected.

The game went ahead last night in Templetuohy, but the South U21 final has been postponed due to a bereavement in the Clonmel Commercials camp. That game, against Moyle Rovers, was fixed for tomorrow morning and would have left Commercials player Jack Kennedy facing a potential choice between club and county. Kennedy has made a big impact with the senior team this year and is expected to feature in the pivotal Armagh game.

Kearns will assess Moloney before deciding whether he plays some part against Armagh, a game that Tipp need to win to secure promotion from Division 3.

Moloney, a former dual minor, made sub appearances against Antrim and Sligo in Tipp’s opening two League fixtures, before starting in the victories over Laois and Longford. He hasn’t been involved in the last two matches — victory over Offaly and defeat to Louth — but has impressed whenever called upon this season.

Kearns was anxious to have as many players as possible fully fit and available for the trip to Armagh but is concerned his players are now facing into a fourth game in as many weekends.

Captain Brian Fox has insisted, however, it’s no time for excuses as Tipp still have their promotion fate in their own hands. He told Tipp FM’s Extra-Time: “The reality is, our position hasn’t changed. If we win, we’re promoted. If we lose, we’re not. We want to win, we’re going up there to win, we’ll see how it goes.”

Fox also believes Tipp have some unfinished business with Armagh, following a stormy end to the fixture against the Orchard County in 2015.

Armagh won by a point with two late Jamie Clarke efforts and Tipp had Robbie Kiely sent off late on.

Fox recalled: “I remember that game well, we played pretty well in the second-half [but] it was a dire first-half from both teams. Then, in the second-half, we started to express ourselves and they couldn’t really handle us.

“Then Jamie Clarke kicked two great scores to beat us by a point and Robbie got sent off. That would chew away at you. Hopefully we use that to motivate ourselves, go out there and win.”