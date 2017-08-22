Brendan Rodgers: We’re not there yet

Brendan Rodgers claims complacency is not an issue as Celtic prepare to defend their healthy 5-0 Champions League play-off lead in Astana.

The Hoops took a huge step towards guaranteeing their place in the group stages for the second successive season under the Antrim man following a first-leg thrashing of the Kazakhstan club at Parkhead last week.

Rodgers will assess Nir Bitton, who has had a protective boot over his foot injury over the last few days - but he is more certain about his side’s ability to stay focused in the Astana Arena today.

“In every single game we play we are always relaxed but focused and there is no change in this game,” he said.

“We are never complacent, we never take anything for granted and that is a daily part of our life.

“When you play for a huge club like Celtic every day you have to prove yourself and in every game, so there is no question of being too complacent.”

Since a 7-0 defeat against Barcelona at the Nou Camp in September 2016, the Scottish treble-winners have not lost on their European travels against Borussia Monchengladbach, Manchester City, Linfield and Rosenborg.

Moreover, the Scottish champions have not conceded in five European ties this season and Rodgers is keen to keep those records intact.

The former Swansea and Liverpool boss said: “We have a good record since the Barcelona game away from home in Europe so we are looking to add to that.

“We had a good performance against Monchengladbach, drew and should have won the game.

“Manchester City we had a good result and drew and against Rosenborg we won 1-0 so we are growing and developing at this level and we hope we can continue to do that.”

Astana boss Stanimir Stoilov is not expecting his side to perform a football miracle. Asked if he believed in the prospect of a something extraordinary occurring at the Astana Arena, Bulgarian Stoilov said: “I have to be realistic. Celtic are 99% through to the group stages of the Champions League.

“Our chances are not so great but anything can happen.

“But to be realistic, Celtic will be going through.”

Barcelona legend Xavi believes Celtic can progress to the last 16 of the Champions League.

The former Barca and Spain star, now playing in Qatar, told the Daily Record that the Bhoys are now playing as well as they did when the beat Barcelona, under Neil Lennon, in 2012.

“Their first priority will always be to qualify for the group stages. But this year I think they can go and look beyond that. They should be looking at progressing out of the group,” said Xavi.

“This Celtic team now have players that will go and cause any team in Europe problems.

“Now I no longer play in The Champions League, I get to watch it and actually enjoy. Celtic... of course I still want Barcelona to win, but I can enjoy all the games more.

“Celtic are a club that I will always have good memories of and that is why it is good to see them back playing at such a high level. For me the team they have now is as good as the team that beat Barcelona and maybe they will go on to achieve even more.”