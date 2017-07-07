Home»Sport»Soccer

Bray Wanderers players seek reassurances

Friday, July 07, 2017
Paul Dowling

Bray Wanderers’ players last night sought further reassurances of the financial future of the struggling club.

The Seasiders panel — through the Professional Footballers’ Association of Ireland (PFAI) — stated that the proposed funding obtained by the club yesterday afternoon wasn’t enough to secure their “commitment for the rest of the season”.

They set a deadline of close of business next Monday to provide them with the “appropriate information together with the promised guarantees and security”.

If they were not received, the Bray players would “examine all options available to us ahead of the next fixture against Cork City”.

That game is set for either Friday, July 14, or Sunday, July 16, at the Carlisle Grounds.

“In view of the events of the last six days in which completely contradictory and confusing statements have been made by the club, we do not feel confident about our future at the club,” said the players’ statement.

Yesterday afternoon, the Seagulls powers that be announced that they had had secured enough funding to carry the club through the remainder of this season and into the 2018 campaign.

However, they didn’t disclose the identity purported new backers or how much was being pumped into the club.

In a statement, chairman Denis O’Connor apologised for the unease caused by the club’s “honesty” in outlining their financial difficulties last week.

“We regret the unease caused by our honesty and the concern it caused to our fans/players/coaches/our fellow clubs in the League of Ireland and their fans/FAI and the greater football community including St Joseph’s Boys plus the Wicklow leagues,” said the statement.

“To all, my apologies. We had a very busy week and are now in a better place because the call was answered by people in County Wicklow and South Dublin.”

According to the statement, the funding would enable the club to honour the players’ contracts.

The statement, signed by O’Connor as chairman and director, finished by saying that Bray Wanderers are “back in business.”

The FAI followed that by saying they were encouraged by the development, but stressed that the Wicklow club must still meet independent licensing protocols.

“The Football Association of Ireland is encouraged that Bray Wanderers FC have declared that they have received the necessary funding to complete the 2017 SSE Airtricity League season,” it said.

“The club will now be required to provide the Independent Licensing Committee with confirmation as to their current financial status and adhere to the protocol set down by the committee in relation to maintaining a licence for the current season.”

soccer, league of ireland

