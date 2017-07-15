Bray players put themselves on transfer list

Bray Wanderers’ players last night took the extraordinary step of placing themselves on the transfer list after failing to secure assurances relating to the club’s finances.

But the FAI have urged both club officials and players to appoint an independent intermediary to assist in talks to resolve the issue.

Last week, the Bray squad sought further reassurances on the financial future of the club after Wanderers management announced they had secured enough funding to carry the club through the remainder of this season and into the 2018 campaign.

The players set a deadline of close of business last Monday for the club to provide them with the ‘appropriate information together with the promised guarantees and security’.

Last month, Wanderers chairman Denis O’Connor revealed the club’s future was unsustainable.

Through the PFAI, the FAI’s club licensing department was also contacted as the club must meet financial criteria set by the Association.

But yesterday, after failing to get satisfactory reassurances from the club after meeting management on Thursday, the players say that they have received no details or guarantees leaving them no option but to seek transfers away from the Carlisle Grounds.

Ahead of their clash with Cork tomorrow, a statement from the Wicklow side’s players said: “A meeting was arranged last night (Thursday) between the players, Bray Wanderers officials and the PFA Ireland. The players requested representation from the FAI at this meeting. The FAI did not respond to this request. At this meeting, we reiterated our basic request for details of any new investment and assurance that the investment will be secured. None was provided.

“We also asked if the club could give us a timeline as to when, and if, they will be in a position to guarantee that new investment would be secured. No date was provided.”

It continued: “In those circumstances, and in view of the fact that the current transfer window closes on July 31, we as players feel we must be afforded the opportunity to gain secure employment elsewhere, and it is with regret that all players are now placing themselves on the transfer list with immediate effect.

"For us, as players, it is about job security, and we have merely asked that any new investment is secured.”

Although being transfer-listed has no impact on their contracts legally, the move could put pressure on O’Connor to let players who want out to move on.

The FAI issued a response last night noting: “while offering assistance throughout this process, the Association made it clear that the club is required to provide the Independent Licensing Committee with confirmation as to their current financial status. The Association has continued to monitor the situation at the club and to engage in talks with club officials, in the hope of a viable financial resolution being found as soon as possible.

“The Association can facilitate the appointment of an independent intermediary to assist in talks between the club and the players, and would urge both parties to engage in this process.”