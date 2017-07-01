Bray chairman issues plea for greater support

Bray Wanderers 0, Dundalk 3: Robbie Benson’s first half double inspired Dundalk to fourth straight Premier Division win.

But the big story breaking from the Carlisle Grounds last night - during the match – was that Bray chairman Denis O’Connor issued a strong worded statement addressing a number of club issues which suggested that it’s future is unsustainable.

With their Champions League qualifier in mind against Rosenberg later this month, the three-time defending champions lost skipper Stephen O’Donnell to injury midway through the first period.

Denis O’Connor claimed that enquiries earlier this year were made for new Dundalk signing Dylan Connolly were less than reported figures of €100,000, €50,000 and €25,000. The former Irish U21 cap moved to Oriel Park on Thursday for a report fee of €35,000 plus add ons.

O’Connor remarked about the clubs poor attendances; finances and the fact the Carlisle Grounds cannot be used to generate revenue.

“It is just not viable to continue to run a club at the level expected by fans without the proper support,” he said.

“A huge effort has been put into the club by many volunteers in the past few years but what is the point if we cannot get the minimum financial and supporter base which a great club like this deserves?”.

The Lilywhites claimed a brilliant counter-attacking opening score after just 100 seconds. From Kevin Lynch’s corner for Bray, the visitors cleared. Patrick McEleney played a cross-field ball right to left to Michael Duffy. His first-time pass saw the breaking Benson beat the offside to then round Peter Cherrie and slot into an empty net.

The Louth side doubled that lead in the 26th minute with a another superb team-move.

Jamie McGrath cut in-field from the left flank and linked a one-two with Benson before sub Chris Shields’ deft touch played in Benson who curled past Cherrie right-footed from 16-yards.

It be became 3-0 in the 63rd minute. With the hosts Mark Salmon down injured, referee Rob Rogers allowed to play to continue as McEleney scored for the fourth match running. He tricked his way to shoot stunningly left footed from 30-yards as the ball bent above Cherrie to the net.

Bray Wanderers:

Cherrie; Buckley, Douglas, Kenna, Lynch; Salmon (Noone 65), Sullivan; Brennan, McCabe (Marks , Greene; Flood (Pender 65).

Dundalk:

Rogers; Gannon, Gartland, Massey; O’Donnell (Shields 20); Duffy, Benson, McEleney, McGrath (Mountney 59); McMillan (Kilduff 80).

Referee:

Rob Rogers (Dublin).