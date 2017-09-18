Borris-Ileigh pip battling Loughmore-Castleiney as Tipp last four decided

Borris-Ileigh and Drom-Inch emerged victorious from yesterday’s quarter-finals to join Thurles Sarsfield and Éire Óg Annacarthy-Donohill in the Tipperary senior hurling semi-finals.

Borris-Ileigh edged Loughmore-Castleiney in an enthralling encounter at Semple Stadium on Sunday despite being matched score for score throughout the first half, with the sides level on eight occasions.

Borris found a second wind midway through the second half to score 1-4 with no reply to leave their opponents with a mountain to climb.

But Loughmore-Castleiney are never beaten until the whistle. Evan Sweeney, Bill O'Connell and Liam McGrath had points as tension mounted heading into injury time. Then Tipp star John McGrath had a Loughmore goal to leave only a point in it. However, time ran out on them and a relieved Borris welcomed All-Ireland referee Fergal Horgan’s final whistle.

Earlier, Drom-Inch progressed past Clonoulty Rossmore with relative ease with two goals in three minutes midway through the second half from Joey Maher and Tipp star Seamie Callanan.

Many predicted a close encounter, but Drom-Inch stamped their authority throughout. They were given a scare before the break as John O’Neill cut the lead to 0-12 to 1-7, only for Johnny Ryan and David Butler to stretch the gap at the restart and the two-goal salvo to wrap it up.

Johnny Ryan and David Collins shone for the victors hitting three points each, and the free taking of Callanan was pivotal to the comfortable victory.

On Saturday, goals from Lar Corbett and Pa Bourke in the first half of extra-time ensured holders Thurles Sarsfields saw off a very determined challenge from Kilruane MacDonaghs in a lively quarter-final at Semple Stadium on Saturday.

Sars’ star-studded line-up eventually overpowered their opponents who ran out of steam in extra-time, despite the efforts of the lively Cian Darcy. Billy McCarthy stole the show for Sars with five points from play.

Éire Óg pulled off a stunning rally on Saturday as they ousted a spirited Mullinahone 2-13 to 1-15 in Semple Stadium, despite having two men sent off before the half-time whistle, one of them captain Conor O’Brien.

With Mullinahone leading 0-9 to 0-5 at the break, Eire Og’s chances looked slim. However Mullinahone failed to make their numerical advantage count and were pegged back in the second half with Brian Fox at the heart of everything for Éire Óg.

With five minutes to play, he scored an equaliser and Seanie Ryan wrapped up the comeback with two frees. Mullinahone could only muster a Sean Curran point from their late onslaught.

The semi-finals are set to be fixed for next Sunday evening to avoid a clash with Tipperary’s ladies footballers’ All-Ireland intermediate final clash with Tyrone in Croke Park at 1.45pm.