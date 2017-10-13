Home»Sport»Soccer

Boost for O’Neill as Brady escapes sanction

Friday, October 13, 2017
By Darren Norris

Ireland’s prospects of reaching the World Cup in Russia were boosted yesterday after Robbie Brady was cleared to play in next month’s play-offs.

It’s been an anxious few days for Brady after Fifa opted to investigate an incident involving the Burnley man and Wales defender Ashley Williams shortly after James McClean’s match-winning strike secured a play-off spot for Martin O’Neill’s men.

Video footage showed Brady being pushed to the ground by Williams before getting up and moving his head towards the defenders back as he ran past him.

As a consequence, there was a worry that the 25-year-old might miss one or both of Ireland’s upcoming games.

However, having analysed the incident, Fifa yesterday decided that no action should be taken and Brady will be available for selection.

Yesterday brought further good news for O’Neill as Burnley manager Sean Dyche said Jon Walters might yet be available for the clash against one of Italy, Denmark, Croatia or Switzerland.

It was thought there was no possibility of Walters, who has been struggling with a knee injury, taking part in the double-header but Dyche yesterday offered a glimmer of hope.

Assessing the forward’s recovery Dyche said: “We are still not putting timescales on it. But it won’t be days, it will be weeks.

“We are hopeful it will settle down quickly. It already is.

“We were getting a specialist’s view of it, it needed a period to calm down.

“It’s a historical injury, a wear-and-tear injury and needed time to calm down.

“Once it has settled down, it’s getting strength through the knee and that’s where we are at.”

Meanwhile the FAI yesterday announced ticket details for the play-off double-header.

Tickets for the home leg, priced from €30 for adults and €20 for kids (excluding booking fees), will go on public sale at 11am today week.

Ireland’s opponents will be decided next Tuesday while the dates for the first and second legs, which will be confirmed after the draw, are 9-11 and 12-14 November respectively.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

World CupIrelandRussia

More in this Section

City eager to finally get over line

Kenny Dalglish feared the sack on conference call with owner John Henry

McClean: We enjoyed silencing doubters

Maguire eager for more caps after dream call-up


Breaking Stories

Olympics doping body distances itself from microchips for athletes suggestion

Sami Khedira has a bone to pick with EA Sports over his hairstyle on Fifa 18

Tyson fury reveals plans to fight three times in 2018

Michael Conlan will face Argentine opponent on return to Madison Square Garden

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: 'It’s like I’m in a horror movie called Revenge of the Norries'

Meet the larger than life chef behind the menu's a Cork's newest Mexican restaurant

Netflix series careful to portray serial killers as sick, not suave

The Mitchelstown architect who went on to design iconic buildings in USA and Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner








Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 11, 2017

    • 18
    • 23
    • 25
    • 26
    • 42
    • 43
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »