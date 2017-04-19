Home»Sport»Soccer

Bomb attack now out of our system, says Dortmund boss Tuchel

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel insists his team can put last week’s events behind them as they seek to book a place in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The German team lost the first leg of the quarter-final clash against Monaco 3-2 last week — a match played a day later than scheduled because of a bomb attack on the team bus as it headed for Signal Iduna Park.

On the eve of the return leg, Tuchel said: ‘We’ve got this out of our system now and we’re more stable emotionally.

“All that happened last week has made us stronger. Now we have to play well and I’m convinced we can do that. We’re ready and focused.

“We know it will be very tough, but we have the energy and confidence we need to get a result.

Our players are confident. We have a good mix between experienced and young players. We know what we need to do. We are here to win by two goals.”

Dortmund will be without central defender Marc Bartra, who sustained a wrist injury in the bus attack and has since undergone surgery.

Meanwhile, Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim has warned his team to maintain their concentration levels as they seek to nail down a place in the last four.

The Portuguese said: “Our head must be on tomorrow only, nothing else. We are 90 minutes away from qualifying. The players are very professional and we will work to maintain the momentum, even if our load is large. But we expect a much stronger Dortmund team.”

Striker Radamel Falcao is equally cautious, adding: “It would be a mistake to believe we are already qualified. At no time have we believed that.”

They are right to be cautious. Fabinho is missing because of suspension and the last time the Ligue 1 leaders were without the influential midfielder they lost 4-1 to Paris St Germain in the French League Cup final.

