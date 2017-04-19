Bomb attack now out of our system, says Dortmund boss Tuchel

Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel insists his team can put last week’s events behind them as they seek to book a place in the semi-finals of the Champions League.
The German team lost the first leg of the quarter-final clash against Monaco 3-2 last week — a match played a day later than scheduled because of a bomb attack on the team bus as it headed for Signal Iduna Park.
