Home»Sport»Soccer

SEAMUS O'TUAMA: Bohane edges past Buckley in Mick Barry Cup

Wednesday, August 09, 2017
Séamus Ó Tuama

Michael Bohane advanced at the expense of James Buckley in the Mick Barry Cup at Ballincurrig.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, road bowling

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

High hopes for Munster in the All-Ireland final series


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Alexis Sanchez sidelined for first two league games with abdominal strain

IAAF accused of 'sabotage' after excluding Wayde van Niekerk challenger on medical grounds

'Settled' Rory McIlroy praises Jordan Spieth's resilience ahead of US PGA Championship

'Game over' in Bale pursuit as Mourinho takes positives from Real defeat

Lifestyle

How to dress like Olivia Palermo on holiday with just carry-on baggage

Shamanism: We tried a session with Irish practioners of the ancient practice

Irish bands stand out and everything else we learned at Indiependence

Samantha Womack is reborn as Morticia in The Addams Family Musical

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, August 05, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 26
    • 28
    • 36
    • 47
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 