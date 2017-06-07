Bob Ryan insists Páirc Uí Chaoimh opening on schedule for July 2

The newly-developed Páirc Uí Chaoimh is still on course to be ready in time to stage the Munster SFC final on July 2 should the provincial council agree on it as the venue.

“Sisk, the main contractors, have consistently said the stadium would be handed over to us on June 18 and as of this (yesterday) morning that hasn’t changed,” said stadium steering committee chairman Bob Ryan It’s reckoned that the close to 45,000-capacity stadium is almost 95% completed but Ryan was reluctant to quantify what amount of the project is left to finish.

Should Cork and Kerry win their respective semi-finals this weekend, their decider is in line to be played at the new venue as part of the counties’ home and away agreement. Kerry’s opponents Clare have no such deal with Cork, while in the event Tipperary beat Cork and Kerry also win, Tipperary are due a home game against the Kingdom.

There is also the strong possibility the new Páirc Uí Chaoimh could host hurling qualifiers or the All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals but the short-term ambition is both provincial finals.

It’s not yet known if Páirc Uí Chaoimh’s naming rights will be sold in time for its opening with Ryan saying “it’s an ongoing challenge to be dealt with”. Recently, the Offaly County Board inked a 10-year deal with Bord na Mona for O’Connor Park.

While it could be sometime yet before HawkEye score detection technology is up and running in the venue. As of now, the system is only in operation in Croke Park and Semple Stadium but Páirc Uí Chaoimh has been earmarked for it. “We’re waiting on Croke Park for that,” stated Ryan.

The 4G all-weather pitch behind the south stand has been laid and the final touches are being put to it. The surface is being installed by Ballydesmond-based Kelly Brothers.

A deal with Vodafone will provide free WiFi throughout the stadium. There is a limited number of 10-year premium tickets available, the cost of which can be spread over five years.