Home»Sport»Soccer

‘Big four’ of GAA, soccer, rugby and racing join forces in show of strength

Thursday, January 11, 2018
Liam Mackey

A new alliance and lobby group representing the interests of jockeys, GAA, soccer, and rugby players, is set to be launched in the coming weeks.

Yesterday, top officials of the Gaelic Players Association, the Professional Footballers’ Association of Ireland, Rugby Players Ireland, and the Irish Jockey’s Association, met to put the finishing touches to the constitution for a new umbrella body which is the result of more than two years of discussion between the four sports.

“Going to Government as an individual group can be quite difficult but a collective body gives you a lot more strength,” said Stephen McGuinness, general secretary of the footballers’ union, the PFAI.

“There’s also a huge amount of information-sharing and best practice which can be far better done under the auspices of an alliance of the four major sports — and when I say major sports I mean in terms of being organised as players’ unions. As of now, we’ve come to the end of setting up the constitution and we’re looking at an official launch in late March or early April.”

Mental health, tax reliefs, dual careers, and player development are just a few examples McGuinness offers of the kind of issues on which the alliance believes it can more effectively lobby Government and dispense advice.

“Ther are all sorts of challenges sports people face day, in day out,” he said, “and we feel if we pool our resources we can get a far better and more cost-effective service for our members.

“Also, if any individual sport or union comes up for criticism, it’s always good to have someone at your back to support you.”

Longer term, he envisages the alliance expanding to take other sports under its wing. It will also be able to offer guidance on setting up a representative organisations in sports where none exists.

“There’s no reason why as four established unions in this country we shouldn’t assist other athletes or players to set up their own organisations and then come under our umbrella,” he said. “It’s not just players at the bottom end, players at the top end still need guidance and help.

“In my experience with the PFAI, I have found that whenever I go to Government to lobby for funding the first thing I’m told is: ‘Go and speak to your federation, that’s who we fund’. I think we would be far stronger as a united group that represents the top level sports people in the country.

“Federations have got themselves organised and to a certain extent players’ bodies have too but we have a lot more to do.”

The name of the new alliance will be unveiled at its official launch.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

More in this Section

Jack Anderson: GAA’s next director general must put values over business

Dr Ed Coughlan: Super 8 ticks boxes but now the league must undergo a change

Retiring Brian Gavin felt heat from Tipperary fans over his style

Equality push far from over for new Cork captain Aoife Murray


Breaking Stories

Arsene Wenger: Alexis Sanchez is 'completely focused' on playing football

Soccer rumours: Martin O'Neill in frame for Stoke

A video of Manchester United players diving has caused some jokes

Lifestyle

Comedian Danny O'Brien hits the long road with his new show

Have we lost the ability to communicate?

Highlights from the Golden Globes' red-carpet blackout

Making cents: Quitting smoking a burning issue every year

More From The Irish Examiner








Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 10, 2018

    • 29
    • 32
    • 33
    • 35
    • 36
    • 44
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »