Failing with an audacious bid for the week’s sport, writes Larry Ryan.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
More in this Section
Fans making a case for the big switch
Breaking Stories
60 second round-up: Injuries add to miserable night for Leinster
Cork City take out Drogheda United in 5 nil wash-out
Leinster lose out to Scarlets at the RDS
Cork side facing All-Ireland champs Tipperary contains a number championship newbies
Lifestyle
Outdoor cooking appliance for every budget this summer
Top 8 pesto sauces tested
Early arrival: The medical developments giving life to premature babies
If aliens exist we might not be smart enough to find them
More From The Irish Examiner