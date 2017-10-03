Best: O'Brien wrong to single out Howley

It’s not for nothing that Rory Best is captain of Ulster and Ireland and the studied diplomacy so often required in such roles was evident even when he administered a light slap on the wrists yesterday for Sean O’Brien.

It’s close on two weeks since O’Brien went public with criticisms of Warren Gatland and Rob Howley, claiming both had been implicit in the failure of the British and Irish Lions to claim a 3-0 Test series win in New Zealand during the summer.

Anyone with even a wafer-thin connection to that tour can expect to be poked and prodded for their thoughts on that for some time to come and, though Peter O’Mahony passed on the opportunity to speak in Dublin, Best was more forthcoming.

“Look, Seanie is a very passionate character. If he thinks something, he’ll get it out there. After the first Test he felt like he was in the position where he said he was tired and over-trained. It’s hard for me to comment on that. I didn’t play in that game.”

Best was an onlooker for all three Tests. Instead, he captained the midweek side and he delivered an upbeat and positive report on his experiences with a group which is inevitably relegated in the thoughts of the coaching staff as tours wear on.

O’Brien spoke last month about how he felt Gatland had ignored his input on the 2013 tour to South Africa, due to the fact he wasn’t seen as a Test starter, but Best chose instead to talk up the open door policy this time around of forwards coach Steve Borthwick.

Only on Howley — whom O’Brien said had struggled to communicate his message, seemed set in his ways, and had his attacking brief assumed for the second Test by Jonathan Sexton and Owen Farrell — did the Ulsterman bite.

Even then, it was just a nibble. A light rebuke.

“It’s his feelings, but I don’t think he should have singled out one coach. He didn’t single out anyone else, one way or the other. From a forward’s point of view, I have a massive amount of respect for Steve Borthwick. What he did, the way he coaches, the way he prepares.

“Sometimes, we just look at the negatives. Sean expressed an opinion. He probably shouldn’t have singled out one guy in particular. Sean, I have no doubt, that if that’s how he felt, that wasn’t the first time he’d said it. He’ll have said that to the coaches as well.”

O’Brien claimed as much when raising all this publicly in September, but Best did suggest that there were “better ways of doing it”. Still, the veteran forward understands that such candour is part of what makes the Carlow back row the man and the player he is.

It is also a possible reason why the Leinster player isn’t always viewed as captaincy material.

Best’s tone and his choice of words yesterday were perfect. Yes, he found fault with O’Brien’s message and the manner of its delivery, but he did it while at the same time praising his passion and outspokenness.

It’s just one reason why Ulster director of rugby Les Kiss asked him to take on the club captaincy this season. Best had held the post until two years before, but he relinquished it when he was asked by Joe Schmidt to fill the same post with Ireland. He’s adamant he can handle the dual workload.

“I captained those Lions sides in midweek and really enjoyed it, I enjoy captaining Ireland. I spoke with Les and spoke with Joe and just sort of said, with the leadership group we have in both teams, it’s something that can be done. I think I give more to Ulster as captain.”

It’s a theory that has yet to be tested second time around.

Rested, like the rest of Ireland’s Lions, for his club during the season’s early rounds, he picked up a hamstring injury in training last month that has extended his watching brief. The latest prognosis is a return in time for Ulster’s second European tie, away to La Rochelle on October 22.