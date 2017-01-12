Home»Sport»Soccer

Ben Brosnan's goals seal Wexford win

Thursday, January 12, 2017
Brendan Furlong

Wexford 2-6 DCU Dóchas Éireann 0-10: Two Ben Brosnan first-half goals proved decisive as Wexford held out for a deserved two-point victory over DCU at St. Patrick’s Park, Enniscorthy.

The first came on 17 minutes following a sweeping movement out of midfield, edging the home sidei nto a 1-2 to 0-2 lead.

Eanna O’Connor points kept the visitors in touch but a second Brosnan goal after 23 minutes helped his side to a 2-4 to 0-4 interval lead.

DCU opened the second half impressively with two quickfire points from Ryan Burns and Shekroz Akoram. But Brosnan steadied Wexford with two pointed frees, setting up a final round clash with Dublin on Sunday.

READ NEXT Eight-point win for Longford

Wexford scorers:

B Brosnan (2-4, 4 frees); J Stafford, P Curtis (0-1 each).

DCU:

E O’Connor (0-4, 1 free); R Burns (0-2, 1 free); M Plunkett, J Mealif, S O’Brien (f), S Akoram (0-1 each).

WEXFORD:

P Murphy; R Tierney, J Rossiter, J Wadding; K Butler, J Lacey, T Rossiter; P Byrne, S Byrne; J Firman, B Brosnan, J Stafford; R Nolan, T Byrne, P Curtis. Subs: R Villego for Lacey; S Gaul for Rossiter; R Barronb for T Rossiter; G Carty for T Byrne; I Carty for Brosnan; D Barden for Tierney; P J Banville for Nolan; C Kehoe for S Byrne; K O’Grady for Curtis.

DCU:

S Mannion; E Smith, C Doran, D Neary; J Mealiff, K Feely, B Crawley; S O’Brien, C McGonagle; C Mulligan, S Carty, T Lahiff; E O’Connor, H McFadden, J Durcan.

Subs:

S Akoran for Neary; D Mannix for O’Brien; R Burns for Lahiffe; T Galligan for O’Connor; E Smythe for Mulligan; M Plunkett for Durcan.

Referee:

D Hickey (Carlow).

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

READ NEXT Eight-point win for Longford

KEYWORDS football, gaa, wexford

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Niall Coakley makes the most of Cork opportunity

Limerick get Billy Lee off to a winning start

Eight-point win for Longford

Students upset Dublin at Parnell Park


Breaking Stories

Chelsea granted planning permission for €577million redevelopment

League Cup: Southampton's victory sets up a juicy second-leg at Anfield

Jack McCaffrey helps UCD defeat Dublin

Niall Coakley scores 2-3 as experimental Cork beat Tipperary

Lifestyle

Reclaiming the fine art of conversation

Zero Waste movement aims to reduce household waste

A question of taste - Jen Coppinger

No Disco for a new generation

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 