Belfield boys exact revenge on UCC

Wednesday, March 01, 2017
John Hudson

UCD 4 UCC 1
A hugely determined show saw UCD storm to a 4-1 win over UCC to capture the Colleges and Universities Premier League title for the sixth time in 11 years in a rain-lashed decider at Home Farm FC, Whitehall.

UCC's Shane Daly-Butz shows his frustration after his effort struck the crossbar during last night's final at Home Farm.

The win in this top third level competition gives the Belfield side sweet revenge for narrowly going down to UCC in last week’s Collingwood Cup.

While UCD were deserved winners, the Cork side would have to be disappointed as they never reached anything light the level of performance they gave in the cup competition.

UCD looked the sharper from early on and dominated the opening half but had to wait until a minute before the break to finally go ahead. 

Daire O’Connor seized on a poor clearance and succeeded in taking the ball off Sean O’Mahony before going on to beat keeper Kevin O’Brien with a clinical finish. 

The second-half had an explosive start with UCC levelling three minutes in when Daniel Pender beat Niall Corbett with a neat turn and shot from close in after a fine cross from Sean O’Callaghan.

Two minutes later UCD were back in front after O’Connor burst through the Cork defence and just as he was about to shoot O’Brien rushed out of his goal and upended him. 

Referee Paul Tuite awarded the penalty and Gary O’Neill made no mistake from the spot kick.

UCD went on to seal the win in a two-minute spell with 20 minutes remaining. First Samir Belhout finished smartly after converting a brilliant left wing cross from Jason McClelland.

Then McClelland squeezed in the fourth from a narrow angle.

UCD: N Corbet; D Tobin, J Collins, L Scales. S Coyne; G O’Neill, T Molloy (J Dineen 75); S Belhout, D O’Connor (C Cannon 69), J McClelland (Y Mahdy 85); G Kelly (G Sloggett 71).

UCC: K O’Brien; J Buttimer (D Dalton h-t), S O’Mahony, S McLoughlin, B McAuliffe; R Lynch, T Murphy (D O’Gorman 75), S O’Callaghan (M Murphy 75), D Pender, S Daly-Butz; D Lucey.

Referee: P Tuite (Dublin).

KEYWORDS soccer, ucc, ucd

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

