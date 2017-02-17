Basketball: Swords bid to keep title dreams alive against DCU

Swords Thunder coach Dave Baker is hoping his side’s Men’s Super League title challenge remains on track tomorrow as they travel to play fellow Dublin side DCU Saints.

Thunder are lying second in the Super League and coach Baker believes there is no room for error for the remaining weeks of the season.

Baker said: “We must win every game, and that includes a home game against Templeogue, and only then will we be able to take them to a play-off that will decide the destiny of the championship.”

The Thunder boss was happy with his side winning two games in less than 24 hours last weekend.

Baker added: “It’s very simple: no defeats until the end of the season and we could make it a clean sweep of all the major trophies on offer.”

DCU Saints’ charismatic coach Joey Boylan, who spent his whole career with the Glasnevin club including many years as a player, is rebuilding the present side and is pleasantly surprised with the progress they are making.

Leaders Templeogue travel to the Carroll Arena on Sunday to play Kubs. It has been a good season to date for Templeogue, with only one league loss and with the end of the campaign in sight, coach Mark Keenan believes his team have the credentials to win their first title.

Keenan said: “There is good camaraderie in my squad, and it’s a case of not looking too far ahead and respecting our opponents from game to game, and let’s see where it takes us.”

Moycullen were jubilant after defeating UCC Demons last week, and they will be confident travelling north to face Belfast Star.

Killester were replaced in fourth by Garvey’s Tralee Warriors following their loss to the Kerry side, and they have another daunting task tomorrow when they host UCD Marian.

Eanna are progressing nicely but the visit of Tralee Warriors could prove a bridge too far for them.

Meanwhile in the Women’s Super League the big game will take place at the Mardyke Arena on Sunday when champions Team Ambassador UCC Glanmire host Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell.

Glanmire suffered a rare defeat last weekend when going down to Liffey Celtics and coach Mark Scannell is confident his team will respond to this defeat. Scannell said: “We underperformed against Liffey Celtics and when that happens, you usually end up losing against decent sides. Playing Brunell is always a challenge and no doubt my players will relish the challenge.”