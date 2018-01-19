Basketball: Mark Keenan hungry for win, but Demons eager for revenge

Templeogue coach Mark Keenan has demanded that his side returns to winning ways in Sunday’s SuperLeague clash away to UCC Demons.

Coach Keenan’s side slumped to defeat last week against UCD Marian — their opponent’s in next week’s cup final — and he is demanding a swift response.

Keenan said: “We weren’t at our best against UCD Marian and I don’t want to be going into next week’s cup final on the back of two league defeats. Demons are a good side that pushed us to the limit in the cup semi-final, so this is the ideal game ahead of the final.”

The mood in the Demons camp is positive, as they bounced back with a home win against Maree and captain Kyle Hosford is looking forward to the visit of Templeogue:“The game against Templeogue will be interesting, as we basically went into meltdown in the closing six minutes in the cup. This is an opportunity to gain revenge. We are fighting to get a place in the Champions Trophy and we desperately need to get some wins under our belts.”

Leaders UCD Marian travel west to play Maree, with stalwart Conor Meany hoping his side can stay focused on their league campaign.

Meany said: “Naturally, there is an air of excitement with the cup final looming, but we are not putting our total focus on it, because we need to take care of Maree.”

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors lie second in the table and coach Mark Bernsen will be demanding victory away to DCU Saints. Bernsen said: “Getting through January is always tough, especially when you are out of the cup and, as we don’t have a home game until February 3, it would be nice to remain unbeaten.”

Killester host Belfast Star at Clontarf, while basement side Kubs are at home to Swords.

In the Women’s Super League, leaders DCU Mercy are away to Killester, with Mark Ingle confident his side are heading in the right direction ahead of the cup final weekend. Ingle said: “Playing Killester is always a tough task and we will have to be ready, as they will be hurting from their recent defeats to Glanmire.

Ambassador UCC Glanmire are at home to IT Carlow, with coach Mark Scannell using a different American rotation.

Scannell said: “I will be resting Ashley Prim and going with Adily Martucci and Katy Keating, as this will all be about getting the job done.”

In the Men’s Division One, leaders Killorglin will aim to get back to winning ways, following their shock loss at IT Carlow, when they entertain Ulster Elks. There is a Cork derby at Coláiste Chríost Ri, with Fr Mathew’s playing Ballincollig. Neptune host IT Carlow at the Neptune Stadium.