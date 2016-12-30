Basketball: Demons hoping to turn things around

UCC Demons will be hoping to complete 2016 on a winning note in the Men’s Super League when they travel tonight to play Garvey’s Tralee Warriors.

A disappointing season to date has seen Demons incur four league defeats as coach Tim O’Halloran sets his sights on trying to get his side back to a winning formula.

“I cannot hide the fact our defeat to Belfast Star wasn’t what this team is about but when you fail to defend the inevitable happens and we were punished accordingly.”

Coach O’Halloran, in his first season at the helm, is having a tough baptism with his star point guard Kyle Hosford awaiting surgery on a knee injury. He added: “It has been a season of inconsistent displays but I never believe in looking back and hopefully we can turn things around beginning with a win against Tralee Warriors.”

The form of American Jacob Lawson has been a worrying trend for the Demons faithful as he has averaged 11ppg in his last three games. It is well documented when an American is not setting the tone in games it affects team morale and that seems to be present trend with Demons.

The mood in the Tralee Warriors camp is positive as coach Mark Bernsen hopes to keep his side’s home record intact with the exception of one defeat to leaders Templeogue.

“We have been playing relatively well in our first season back in the league and there is no better test for us than playing Demons at the end of the year.”

Coach Bernsen is hoping the return of star guard Darren O’Hanlon’s will help his side for the second half of the league. “Darren got injured in October and has been a major loss to us but we trained well over Christmas and hopefully we will be ready for Demons,” added Bernsen.

Meanwhile leaders Templeogue face fellow Dublin side DCU Saints at Inchicore tomorrow.

It has been a tremendous season to date for the unbeaten Templeogue side as coach Mark Keenan looks forward to rounding off the year on a high.

“We have shown great maturity in our games and with the exception of our cup defeat to Swords Thunder it has been a tremendous campaign to date for us,” Keenan said.

The mood in the DCU Saints camp is upbeat despite having an inconsistent season and coach Joey Boylan believes his side will improve for the second half of the campaign.

Boylan said: “We need to get some consistency as one week we play to our potential and in the next game we look like a complete different team.”

The second Dublin derby between Griffith Swords Thunder and Killester could be the game of the weekend.

Swords, who lost to Templeogue before the Christmas break, cannot afford any more slip-ups as coach Dave Baker acknowledges games against Killester are always a potential banana skin.

“Killester are a dogged side and we will need to be organised and disciplined as this is a crucial game going into our cup semi-final in Cork next week.”

Moycullen, who play Swords in the cup semi-final, should avail of home advantage when they host Kubs.

The final game in the Men’s Super League will see UL Eagles hosting a Belfast Star side fresh from their win over UCC Demons