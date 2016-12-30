Home»Sport»Soccer

Basketball: Demons hoping to turn things around

Friday, December 30, 2016
John Coughlan

UCC Demons will be hoping to complete 2016 on a winning note in the Men’s Super League when they travel tonight to play Garvey’s Tralee Warriors.

UCC Demons' Roy Downey goes on the offensive in the National League clash with UCD Marian. Picture: Inpho

A disappointing season to date has seen Demons incur four league defeats as coach Tim O’Halloran sets his sights on trying to get his side back to a winning formula.

“I cannot hide the fact our defeat to Belfast Star wasn’t what this team is about but when you fail to defend the inevitable happens and we were punished accordingly.”

Coach O’Halloran, in his first season at the helm, is having a tough baptism with his star point guard Kyle Hosford awaiting surgery on a knee injury. He added: “It has been a season of inconsistent displays but I never believe in looking back and hopefully we can turn things around beginning with a win against Tralee Warriors.”

READ NEXT Jack Conan tops stats charts for Blues brothers

The form of American Jacob Lawson has been a worrying trend for the Demons faithful as he has averaged 11ppg in his last three games. It is well documented when an American is not setting the tone in games it affects team morale and that seems to be present trend with Demons.

The mood in the Tralee Warriors camp is positive as coach Mark Bernsen hopes to keep his side’s home record intact with the exception of one defeat to leaders Templeogue.

“We have been playing relatively well in our first season back in the league and there is no better test for us than playing Demons at the end of the year.”

Coach Bernsen is hoping the return of star guard Darren O’Hanlon’s will help his side for the second half of the league. “Darren got injured in October and has been a major loss to us but we trained well over Christmas and hopefully we will be ready for Demons,” added Bernsen.

Meanwhile leaders Templeogue face fellow Dublin side DCU Saints at Inchicore tomorrow.

It has been a tremendous season to date for the unbeaten Templeogue side as coach Mark Keenan looks forward to rounding off the year on a high.

“We have shown great maturity in our games and with the exception of our cup defeat to Swords Thunder it has been a tremendous campaign to date for us,” Keenan said.

The mood in the DCU Saints camp is upbeat despite having an inconsistent season and coach Joey Boylan believes his side will improve for the second half of the campaign.

Boylan said: “We need to get some consistency as one week we play to our potential and in the next game we look like a complete different team.”

The second Dublin derby between Griffith Swords Thunder and Killester could be the game of the weekend.

Swords, who lost to Templeogue before the Christmas break, cannot afford any more slip-ups as coach Dave Baker acknowledges games against Killester are always a potential banana skin.

“Killester are a dogged side and we will need to be organised and disciplined as this is a crucial game going into our cup semi-final in Cork next week.”

Moycullen, who play Swords in the cup semi-final, should avail of home advantage when they host Kubs.

The final game in the Men’s Super League will see UL Eagles hosting a Belfast Star side fresh from their win over UCC Demons

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

READ NEXT Jack Conan tops stats charts for Blues brothers

KEYWORDS UCC Demons, sport, basketball

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

The giants who can hit new heights in 2017

Leopardstown: Market gets it spectacularly wrong as Mouchoir blows rivals away

Outlander’s tenacity carries the day in Lexus Chase

End of the road for Bradley Wiggins


Breaking Stories

An Everton fan lost his wallet at the Leicester game and had it returned via the team bus

As Cristiano Ronaldo 'turns down move to China', who might be next to join the CSL?

WATCH: Phil Taylor got very cross with a line of questioning on Sky

Agent: Real Madrid offered €300 million for Cristiano Ronaldo

Lifestyle

A Monster Calls set to be a cinematic success

Stray-at-home mums and dads cause devastation

How these Irish women became full time digital influencers

Will legal trade of horns save or eradicate rhino population?

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

    • 1
    • 12
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45
    • 47
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 