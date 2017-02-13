Basketball: Celtics avenge cup loss to Glanmire

Liffey Celtics shocked cup champions Team Ambassador UCC Glanmire 72-65 in the Women’s Super League at Leixlip on Saturday.

Reversing that cup final defeat, the Kildare side looked far hungrier, much to the dismay of Glanmire coach Mark Scannell.

He said: “We didn’t have the ideal preparations with key players unable to train, but credit to Liffey Celtics they played some wonderful basketball at times and deserved their win.”

Portlaoise Panthers were impressive 63-58 winners over WIT Wildcats and Killester had to work hard to dispose of Meteors, 64-59.

In a crucial and thrilling game that could yet decide who is relegated from the Women’s Super League, Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell defeated NUIG Mystics 64-60 at the Parochial Hall.

The Cork side can thank the contribution of Danielle O’Leary, whose two three-pointers and a basket in the last quarter got them over the finish line.

In the men’s Super League, Garvey’s Tralee Warriors produced another top class performance to consolidate fourth place with a six-point win over Killester.

The Warriors, backed by another full house at the Tralee complex, were full value for their win.

Coach Mark Bernsen praised his troops. “The guys were very focused as Killester are a dogged side and we needed to be at it right to the wire,” he said.

American Trae Pemberton finished with a magnificent 35 points but Bernsen believes his professional hasn’t got the credit he deserves.

“Trae is top scorer in this league but is rarely acclaimed, but he has consistently shot double figures all season.”

UCC Demons’ season is in tatters as they lost 85-83 away to Moycullen at NUIG, with coach Tim O’Halloran fuming with one match official.

He said: “If I repeated the answer I got after questioning him about a technical foul he dished out to one of the players it would explain how annoyed I am.”

Swords Thunder made it two wins in less than 24 hours when easily accounting for Kubs 100-61 at the Alsaa.

Fresh from their win over Belfast Star, Thunder produced another solid display with Alex Dolenko leading their scoring on 24 points.

UCD Marian maintained their title hopes by beating DCU Saints 88-67. The students led 48-36 at the break and captain Conor Meany is targeting a strong finish to the campaign.

“It will be very hard to get back in the title race but the Champions Trophy is still very much on our priority list,” he said.

Eanna travelled to Limerick and came away with an impressive 79-61 win over UL Eagles. Leaders Templeogue kept their title challenge firmly on track with a comfortable 106-78 win over Belfast Star.