Home»Sport»Soccer

Baseball behind bars at California’s most notorious prison

Friday, July 14, 2017

America’s Pastime has been played at San Quentin State Prison — California’s most notorious jail — for nearly 100 years.

The programme is funded by donations and is open to every prisoner, whatever their crime, except those on death row, in solitary confinement or in protective custody.

The maximum security prison fields two teams — The Giants and The A’s — and plenty of free men willingly spend an afternoon in lockup every season to take on the inmates.

It’s not quite ‘build it, they will come’ but on this Field of Dreams, men can come round to believing that one day they will go. A study by journalist Charlie LeDuff found that that 98% of the inmates who played baseball at San Quentin do not return to prison once paroled.

He found a programme that rebuilt self-esteem and restored purpose to strayed lives.

This week, photographer Ezra Shaw gained rare access to the prison to document its baseball tradition.

He had free access to practice and could follow players back to their cells. “They appreciated the fact that someone from the outside world was interested in what they were doing on a daily basis,” Shaw said.

“The baseball programme gives the inmates something to look forward to each week. For those three hours during the game, it gives them a chance to feel like they are not in prison anymore.”

No doubt, there are victims and their families who will dispute the release that those three hours bring. But that’s a different ball game for another day.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Baseball, Prison, Sport

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Venus Williams says sister Serena will have inside track on Muguruza

Chris Froome surrenders yellow jersey to Fabio Aru at stage 12 of the Tour de France

Olympic dreams suffer while Shane Ross plays Games

Matt Griffin to link up with Clearwater duo in Germany


Breaking Stories

'Best friend' Defoe dons England shirt for funeral of Bradley Lowery

Dundalk to face Celtic or Linfield if they overcome Rosenborg in Champions League

Ronald Koeman: Ross Barkley's future remains unclear

Soccer fans wear team kits for cancer charity in honour of Bradley Lowery

Lifestyle

Cork city had a huge influence on the early development of U2

Should ordinary people follow celebrities' example when looking for love?

Ask Audrey: Nothing will ever shift the smell of bacon from a Waterford man

Work of late artist William Crozier returning to Skibbereen for exhibition

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 12, 2017

    • 5
    • 6
    • 24
    • 30
    • 38
    • 47
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 