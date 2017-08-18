Barry Murphy replaces Mike Mackey for Limerick semi clash

Limerick have made one change to their starting team for tomorrow’s All-Ireland U21 hurling semi-final against Galway.

Into the team which beat Cork in the Munster decider is Barry Murphy. He replaces Mike Mackey at centre-forward, a reversal of the switch which occurred in advance of the provincial final.

Seamus Flanagan, part of the 2015 All-Ireland-winning U21 panel, is listed among the substitutes. He has not seen any game-time this summer.

Limerick and Galway met in the 2014 All-Ireland minor semi-final, with the Treaty youngsters scoring a comfortable 1-27 to 2-9 victory. Nine of that team — Eoghan McNamara, Seam Finn, Colin Ryan, Barry Nash, Robbie Hanley, Ronan Lynch, Cian Lynch, Peter Casey, and Tom Morrissey — are named to start here.

Meanwhile, Mattie McGleenan has been confirmed as Cavan manager for a second season, but his backroom team will have a new look in 2017.

Trainer Finbar O’Reilly and strength and conditioning coach Eoin Maguire have stepped away, and the former Tyrone attacker is on the look-out for replacements.

McGleenan revealed that he has already begun preparations for next season, having taken his first step into the world of inter-county management this year.

The Breffni men suffered relegation from Division One of the National Football League, and after losing their Ulster championship opener to Monaghan, scored a qualifier win over Offaly, before losing to Tipperary.

“This is a big year for me. I want to see what I can do with this football team over the next 12 months,” he said.

“It’s a huge challenge, one I’m thoroughly enjoying, and I want to try and get the best out of these boys.

“I wouldn’t be happy with how the season finished. We had four wins over the course of the year, two draws, and six losses.

“It’s a long time since I have had a losing season, so I want to make sure and change that this coming year.”

The Breffni boss feels he will be better prepared for the upcoming season .

“I have had plenty of time now, and we’re doing a lot of work at the minute in terms of planning and getting timings sorted out in terms of our training and periodisation of the season.”

Limerick:

E McNamara (Doon); S Finn (Bruff), D Fanning (Pallasgreen), D Joy (Kilmallock); R Lynch (Na Piarsaigh), K Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), T Grimes (Na Piarsaigh); C Ryan (Pallasgreen), R Hanley (Kilmallock); A Gillane (Patrickswell), B Murphy (Doon), C Lynch (Patrickswell); P Casey (Na Piarsaigh), T Morrissey (Ahane), B Nash (South Liberties).

Subs:

C Hedderman (Ballybrown), P Ahern (Killeedy), C Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), A La Touche Cosgrave (Monaleen), S Flanagan (Feohanagh), L Lyons (Monaleen), M Mackey (Adare), C McSweeney (South Liberties), J O’Grady (Knockainey).

Kilkenny (U21 v Derry:

D Brennan (St Lachtain’s); M Cody (Dunnamaggin), C Delaney (Erin’s Own), N McMahon (Erin’s Own); D Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks), J Cleere (Bennettsbridge), T Walsh (Tullaroan); L Scanlon (James Stephens), H Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels); R Leahy (Rower Inistioge), J Donnelly (Thomastown), S Morrissey (Bennettsbridge); S Walsh (Tullaoran), L Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge), B Ryan (Graigue Ballycallan)