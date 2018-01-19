Home»Sport»Soccer

Bandon Grammar School take the win over fancied St Munchin’s College in Munster Schools Senior Cup first round

Friday, January 19, 2018
By Barry Coughlan

Bandon Grammar School brought off another one of their trademark shocks in today’s Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup first round tie at Bandon RFC.

The local side got the better of fancied St Munchin’s College when they survived a period of concerted pressure late in the game to secure a 7-0 victory, the difference being St Munchin’s failure to convert a second half try.

Bandon made sure of their advancement with a sensational individual try after 30 minutes from centre Victor Lovell, with Jack Crowley adding the conversion.

The Limerick school grabbed a try of their own from Evan Sheehan eight minutes into the second half but that went unconverted and late in the game, when St Munchin’s launched a huge offensive, Bandon did brilliantly well to hold out.

The St Munchin’s junior team did, however, enjoy a 12-3 win over the same opposition.

Kean Sheehan scored the opening try and St Munchin’s made sure with a second try from Liam Neilan, converted by Darragh Long, late in the game. Bandon had a penalty from Louis Archer.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

RugbyClayton HotelMunster Schools Senior CupMunsterSports

More in this Section

No lifetime ban but Gerbrandt Grobler getting ‘lifetime of criticism’

Kicking Conor Murray showing his all-round worth to Munster’s cause

Lasting memory of Anthony Foley to be unveiled at Shannon RFC

Eddie Jones begins mind games with Joe Schmidt before Six Nations


Breaking Stories

Football rumours: Another defender for Man City?

Chelsea turn to Peter Crouch following Andy Carroll injury blow

Lifestyle

The biggest cancer killer will take your breathe away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner








Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 17, 2018

    • 1
    • 4
    • 25
    • 31
    • 32
    • 38
    • 45

Full Lotto draw results »