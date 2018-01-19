Bandon Grammar School take the win over fancied St Munchin’s College in Munster Schools Senior Cup first round

Bandon Grammar School brought off another one of their trademark shocks in today’s Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup first round tie at Bandon RFC.

The local side got the better of fancied St Munchin’s College when they survived a period of concerted pressure late in the game to secure a 7-0 victory, the difference being St Munchin’s failure to convert a second half try.

Bandon made sure of their advancement with a sensational individual try after 30 minutes from centre Victor Lovell, with Jack Crowley adding the conversion.

The Limerick school grabbed a try of their own from Evan Sheehan eight minutes into the second half but that went unconverted and late in the game, when St Munchin’s launched a huge offensive, Bandon did brilliantly well to hold out.

The St Munchin’s junior team did, however, enjoy a 12-3 win over the same opposition.

Kean Sheehan scored the opening try and St Munchin’s made sure with a second try from Liam Neilan, converted by Darragh Long, late in the game. Bandon had a penalty from Louis Archer.