Banbridge thump Ursulines in decider

Banbridge Academy completed a fairytale season by claiming the Subway All-Ireland Schoolgirls Championship in style at Havelock Park yesterday.

The Ulster girls, who won their maiden provincial title this season, went on to secure their first national crown with a thumping 6-2 win over Munster kingpins Ursulines Thurles in the deciding game.

Needing victory after nearest rivals Kilkenny College had drawn 1-1 with Muckross Park, they set the tone with a goal inside 15 seconds, Katie McKee slaloming through straight from the tip off. They were 5-1 to the good by half-time with captain Orla Thompson bagging a hat-trick and finished in style despite replies from Caoimhe Perdue and Sarah Murphy to condemn Kilkenny to silver.

Muckross finished third but the Thurles girls managed to avoid the wooden spoon thanks to an earlier 2-1 win over Coláiste Iognáid, Ruth Hassett bagging a late winner after Perdue’s opener.

Crescent atoned for their Munster Senior Cup loss to Thurles with a 2-1 win over Scoil Mhuire in yesterday’s Junior Cup final in Limerick. Regina Mundi advanced to the Junior Plate final thanks to Aoife Geraghty’s silver goal in their 2-1 semi-final success over Mount Mercy.

Subway All-Ireland Schoolgirls Championships, Havelock Park, Banbridge, Day 2:

Muckross Park 1 Coláiste Iognaid 0, Banbridge Academy 1 Kilkenny College 1, Colaiste Iognaid 1 Ursuline Convent, Thurles 2, Kilkenny College 1 Muckross Park 1, Ursuline Convent, Thurles 2 Banbridge Academy 6.

Standings:

1. Banbridge Academy 10pts (+8) 2. Kilkenny College 8pts (+5) 3. Muckross Park 7pts (+1) 4. Ursuline Convent, Thurles 0pts (-7) 5. Colaiste Iognaid 0pts (-7).

Munster Junior A Cup final:

Crescent College Comp 2 Scoil Mhuire 1.

Junior A Plate semi-final:

Regina Mundi 2 Mount Mercy 1 (silver goal, aet)