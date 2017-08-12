Ballet Shoes waltzes away with  Coolmore Ivawood Stakes

After winning the listed Coolmore Ivawood Stakes in 2016, the Aidan O’Brien-trained Capri went on to much greater things, winning the Irish Derby, and his trainer completed back-to-back victories in the Tipperary race, doing so with a filly, Ballet Shoes.

The form of her maiden victory, at the Curragh, took a hit on Thursday night, when runner-up New To Town could only finish fifth in a Leopardstown maiden. But that didn’t stop the winner enhancing her reputation. In the first two from the outset, she eased to the front before turning into the straight, and ran on strongly to the line to race home clear favourite Lethal Steps.

The authority of the performance came as no surprise to winning rider Donnacha O’Brien, who expects big things from the daughter of Galileo. The winning rider carried 3lbs overweight.

“I liked her the first day I rode her and she stepped up to win her maiden the last day,” said O’Brien. “Today was a stepping stone for her. It wasn’t a case of just getting black-type, as I think she is a very smart filly.

“She’ll get further than that and will stay a mile and two at least, but she has shown enough pace today to be effective over a mile.”

After a disappointing effort in Cork, Magic Bear got her career back on track with a smashing performance in the valuable Follow Tipperary on Facebook Handicap. Sahreej and Patuano set the speed, but the eventual winner made rapid progress to lead inside the final furlong, and won with plenty to spare.

Said winning trainer Eddie Lynam: “The little ease in the ground is a big help. She was disappointing at Cork and, in hindsight, I’d say it was a bit quick for her.

“We haven’t over-raced her, as she is still a bit of a baby, but we’ll look for something for her next month.”

In the McGrath Oil Claiming Race which opened the card Ronan Whelan got a great tune out of the Ado McGuinness-trained Specific Gravity, who got up late to collar Seanie.

Raramauri, a full sister to the smart Downforce, got off the mark in the Foran Equine Irish EBF Auction Fillies’ Maiden, courtesy of a fine ride from claimer Nathan Crosse. As is the case with most of Fast Company’s progeny, the winner appreciated some cut in the ground, and impressed as she beat promising newcomer Kimono Girl.

Said winning trainer Willie McCreery: “She’s a smashing little filly, and Nathan gave her a lovely ride. She was nicely balanced the whole way, and did it well. You probably won’t see her again this year as she’s a light-framed filly, and I want to give her a chance to grow in to herself.”

Ger Lyons had to settle for second place in the feature, but had earlier been on the mark with Treasuring, in the Racing Again August 31 Nursery. Sent to the front early, Colin Keane brought the Havana Gold filly across to the stands-side rail, and thereafter dictated matters as she readily confirmed previous form with India Rain.

Referring to Kean’s early move, across to the rails, Lyons said: “The plan was to come over as, historically, there is what they call at Lingfield ‘a golden highway’. We’ll go hunting black-type for her, and may have a look at something like the Round Tower or Curragh Stakes.”

Johnny Levins has been enjoying a good run, and Eleuthera provided the trainer with another winner as he got up late to take the first division of the @TipperaryRaces Handicap under Donagh O’Connor.

The Last Indian is clearly a quirky individual, but Aidan Howard’s filly left behind her previous efforts when justifying support in the second division.

Pat Smullen had to dismount for her to be loaded, and she hung as she raced to the finishing line. But, she got the job done well, and it will be no surprise if she follows up. If she takes up her engagement in an apprentice riders’ race at Gowran Park on Wednesday, she’ll give some young rider a good education but it will likely be a winning experience.

There was late support for Ibsen prior to the Toomey’s Applegreen Filling Station Ladies’ Handicap and Lisa O’Neill was at her strongest aboard the Gordon Elliott-trained 9-4 shot, which stayed on best to take the race at the expense of Shoofly.