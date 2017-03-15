Yesterday was a day of near misses, but the horses ran well. I couldn’t have asked more of Melon, who just ran into a better one in the Supreme.

Footpad was too keen in the Cheltenham and, had he settled, might have gone closer.

Royal Caviar was as good as he was, in the Arkle.

I was in an ordinary position early on Limini in the Mares’ Hurdle but we got into the race very easy, and just ran into a very good mare.

It was a little frustrating, but we can only look forward to this afternoon, and, in particular, the Champion Chase.

Douvan is Douvan. What more can I say about him? He just needs normal luck to win.

He is the best horse in the race, his form is rock-solid, and he has won around here twice. There are no negatives. Bad luck is the only concern.

Neon Wolf is the one we all have to beat in the Neptune Novices’ Hurdle, but I think the one I ride, Bacardys, should run a really big race.

His form looks the strongest of the four horses Willie runs, and we’ve been very happy with his recent work.

He won well at Leopardstown, over two and a quarter miles, and the step up in trip should suit. I’m expecting a big run.

Bon Papa is the one which is improving most at home, and probably something of an unknown quantity.

Kemboy ran really well behind Let’s Dance last time out, at Leopardstown, and won’t need to improve too much go get involved, whereas Livelovelaugh’s rating entitles him to take his chance, but he probably has to improve.

But Neon Wolf is the big English hope, and I was very impressed with him at Haydock, though Noel Fehily’s reaction probably told more. He’s a smashing prospect and will be difficult to beat.

I ride Bellshill in the RSA Chase and, while he was disappointing last time out at Leopardstown, and he fell schooling at the track, he has jumped well at home since and I think he will outrun odds of 10-1.

I know he has disappointed on his two previous visits to Cheltenham, but this is the first time he will be racing over the right trip, and I think he has a right chance in an open-looking race.

Acapella Bourgeois is one of the leading Irish hopes, and I thought he was very good last time out. He will run a big race, as should Might Bite.

I know people have been crabbing Might Bite, but the form looks solid, and he should go well.

Willie runs five in the Coral Cup, and I’ve gone with Tin Soldier. He’s not flashy, nor flamboyant, but we ran him twice and he won twice, and it’s hard to argue with that.

He should continue to improve, and I think he can run a big race in what is a very competitive, big-field handicap.

We thought Thomas Hobson had a good mark, but he has been disappointing, and so has something to prove.

If you go back to Allblak Des Places’ juvenile form, you could give him a squeak, but he was very disappointing in the Coral Hurdle, while Bravissimo is an unexposed novice and, on the face of it, has to improve to get involved.

Sure Reef is improving, and ran a lot better last time out at Fairyhouse than he had on his previous outings this term. He could go well at a big price.

But Tombstone is the one we have to beat. Connections toyed with the idea of running him in the Champion Hurdle, but run him here instead, and he looks sure to go well.

Willie runs Alelchi Inois in the Cross-Country Chase, and the dryer the ground the better his chance.

Katie rode him here last time, and he ran quite well considering the ground was heavy. He should show huge improvement from that and I’m sure if he were to run into the frame, Willie and Patrick would be delighted.

But I fancy Cause Of Causes in this race. He has won twice at this meeting, and ran well over the course on his last outing.

His strong-staying style should be suited to this race, and he will be hard to beat.

In the Fred Winter Handicap Hurdle, I ride Prospectus, for Gavin Cromwell.

It’s a competitive race and I don’t know much about him, but Gavin thinks he has a good chance, and I’m not going to contradict him.

There is a lot of chat about Nicky Henderson’s horse, Divin Bere, Tony Martin’s Long Call, and Paul Nicholls’ Dreamcatching. They’re the three talking horses. Take your pick, in a competitive race.

In the bumper, Patrick rides Carter McKay and I ride Next Destination.

Mine is a strong galloper, is in good form, and could run well at a price.

But the one I think we have to beat is Jessica Harrington’s Someday. He has very strong form, is open to improvement, and could be the value.