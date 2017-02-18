Home»Sport»Soccer

RUBY WALSH: Bachasson poised to get off the mark over fences

Saturday, February 18, 2017
Ruby Walsh

There are just three and a half weeks to go to the Cheltenham Festival and all the horses are in full work, writes Ruby Walsh

Ballycasey: Fresh and well and ratings suggest he should collect today.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, horse racing, Cheltenham

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Is Sizing John a genuine Gold Cup player?

Blow to Irish Cheltenham hopes as Faugheen and Min ruled out

Ruby Walsh: 'Fingers crossed' Faugheen will make Cheltenham Festival

More in this Section

Listen Dear poised to extend winning sequence


Breaking Stories

Joey Carbery on song as Leinster see off Edinburgh

Comfortable win for Scarlets over Zebre

Gary Neville backs Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger and defends 'idiot' remark

Two riders taken to hospital following Wolverhampton spill

Lifestyle

Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh's achievements celebrated at Gradam Ceoil

Ask Audrey's here to help following THAT Late Late Valentine's special

Why cosmetic surgery games aimed at children as young as three need to be cut out

Why are so many people spending money on cosmetic dentistry?

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

    • 3
    • 10
    • 15
    • 17
    • 34
    • 39
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 