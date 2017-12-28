Home»Sport»Soccer

RUBY WALSH: Bacardys can put poor run at Naas behind him

Thursday, December 28, 2017

The Leopardstown Christmas Chase, which headlines day three of the festival, looks an even better race than the King George. 

Chris Timmons on Forever Gold falls at the last in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown yesterday. Picture: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Leopardstown Christmas ChaseHorse RacingKing George
Comment on this story here

More in this Section

Min can enhance Champion claims

Oh how I crave my normal Christmas experience


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Virgil van Dijk 'can't wait to pull on famous red shirt' after Liverpool move

Lifestyle

Maia Dunphy is ready to Rumba on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

'Real-world stuff seeps in' to Black Mirror, says co-creator Charlie Brooker

New year, new you: Swims and sunrises to kickstart your 2018

The 10 best things to happen on telly in 2017

More From The Irish Examiner








Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 25
    • 40
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »