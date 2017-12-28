The Leopardstown Christmas Chase, which headlines day three of the festival, looks an even better race than the King George.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
Min can enhance Champion claims
Oh how I crave my normal Christmas experience
Breaking Stories
Virgil van Dijk 'can't wait to pull on famous red shirt' after Liverpool move
Lifestyle
Maia Dunphy is ready to Rumba on ‘Dancing With the Stars’
'Real-world stuff seeps in' to Black Mirror, says co-creator Charlie Brooker
New year, new you: Swims and sunrises to kickstart your 2018
The 10 best things to happen on telly in 2017
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job