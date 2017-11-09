Home»Sport»Soccer

Australians aggression could end International Rules series

Thursday, November 09, 2017
By John Fogarty
GAA Correspondent

The son of the late Australian Rules star Harry Beitzel who pioneered the International Rules concept fears the hybrid initiative could be undermined by an over-aggressive Australian side over the coming two weekends.

The two teams clash during a 2015 match

Journalist and mental health counsellor Brad Beitzel, whose father brought “The Galahs” to face Ireland in 1967 and ‘68, worries that the home team will go overboard with a physical approach.

“One of the anxieties I have about the coming two tests — and I know it’s a constant part of the narrative — is the Australians becoming too physical. It doesn’t honour the tradition of the game and I think a couple of times we’ve been lucky the Irish have agreed to come back because, clearly, the Australians are physical.

“The Irish are fantastic athletes but they’ve a different form of contact. I just hope that the players and officials from the AFL respect that and that there are no fights and if there are, they are followed up with heavy penalties because they disgrace the game.”

Beitzel wants to see Australia honour those who pioneered the hybrid game, such as his father, who died last August at the age of 90. “The Irish game generally is minor contact whereas ours is major contact and the laws of the hybrid game regulate minor contact. I have lost some interest in the concept because of bullying by the Australians, which I think is an ugly side of our culture. I hope in honour of my father that the Australians go out with the right attitude.

“It’s sad and on those occasions I’ve been sad and embarrassed for my father, who was upset by it. I never forget what Frank Tyson said about an infamous ‘underarm’ incident in cricket. He said, ‘there’s quality and quantity in life and sport is part of life. Do you want to win and have the quantity or walk away with a quality outcome?’ It always stayed with me as a philosophy: honouring the game.”


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

International Rules SeriessportGAA

More in this Section

Kerry set to delay start of championship until September

Joe Kernan confident Ireland won’t be intimidated by Aussie muscle

Pearce Hanley: ‘It’s my only opportunity to get among the best footballers in Ireland’

Mark O’Connor: I want to play for Kerry down the line


Breaking Stories

Watch Lacazette and Mbappe swap celebrations in this incredibly competitive training game

Andy Moran reveals how family helped him become Footballer of the Year

Major study into links between football and brain disease commissioned

'Have no regrets' is Michael O'Neill's message for World Cup play-off

Lifestyle

Michael Mortell back in the folds of fashion with Dunnes Stores collection

Overcome your grapple with the grape at wine club

Stepping up for Sleeping Beauty

Fogarty finally gains the upper hand

More From The Irish Examiner








Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 08, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 26
    • 30
    • 45
    • 47
    • 1

Full Lotto draw results »