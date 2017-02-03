Home»Sport»Soccer

Austin Gleeson returns as WIT get back on qualifying track

Friday, February 03, 2017
Jackie Cahill

Waterford IT 4-15, Trinity College Dublin 1-8: Hurler of the year Austin Gleeson returned from suspension as Waterford IT rekinkled their Fitzgibbon Cup challenge last night.

But the former champions must beat Limerick IT in their final game to progress to the last eight after losing to Dublin City University in the first round.

A pair of first half goals from Shane Ryan helped WIT lead 2-6 to 1-4 at the break, before Joe O’Connor and Andrew Joyce added second half strikes.

Cian O’Sullivan hit 1-6 for Trinity, including a long-range goal from a sideline cut that deceived Mark Fanning, and six pointed frees.

Scorers for WIT:

L McGrath 0-7 (5f), S Ryan 2-0, A Joyce & J O’Connor 1-0 each, T Fox & S McNulty 0-2 each, J O’Dwyer, P Walsh, C Lyons & A Gleeson (f) 0-1 each.

Trinity:

C O’Sullivan 1-6 (1-0 sl, 0-6f), E Kelly & C O’Carroll 0-1 each.

WIT:

M Fanning (Wexford); W Hahessy (Waterford), J Henderson (Kilkenny), S Donohoe (Wexford); C O’Brien (Cork), J O’Dwyer (Tipperary), T Fox (Tipperary); C Lyons (Waterford), P Walsh (Waterford); S Murphy (Kilkenny), A Gleeson (Waterford), S McNulty (Waterford); S Ryan (Waterford), G Lane (Cork), L McGrath (Tipperary).

Subs:

J O’Connor (Offaly) for Lane (24), A Joyce (Cork) for Murphy (42), C Neven (Galway) for Ryan (58).

TRINITY (Dublin unless stated):

E Skelly; J O’Neill, D O’Donoghue (Galway), C Keating (Tipperary); F O’Riain Broin, M Malone (Clare), D Williams; C O Dulaing, C O’Sullivan; D Butler, N Redmond (Wexford), C O’Riain Broin; E Kelly (Wexford), C O’Carroll (Kilkenny), S Ryan (Dublin).

Sub:

S O’Connor (Cork) for Williams (42).

Referee:

J Keenan (Wicklow).

