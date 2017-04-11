Sport can be cruel, but in Garcia golf has another worthy champion who finally determined his own destiny, writes John McHenry.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
More in this Section
Injury keeps Rory McIlroy away from fireworks
Shane Lowry must learn to manage his swing
‘Phil the Thrill’ a man in the mould of Arnold Palmer
With rising star Jon Rahm, it’s time to believe the hype
Breaking Stories
Arsene Wenger: We understand our fans are very unhappy
Ian Wright hits out at Arsenal
The Eagles land a major blow to Arsenal's top four hopes
Donegal's U21 footballers set up All-Ireland semi with Dublin
Lifestyle
Making cents: Going the extra mile for learner driver insurance
International Siblings Day: Familiarity breeds respect
The Gift: Dark thoughts in beautiful surroundings
A truly eclectic shortlist for the International Dublin Literary Award
More From The Irish Examiner