Athlone duo will fight FAI’s ban

Athlone Town players Igors Labuts and Dragos Sfrijan will appeal against the 12-month suspensions handed to them yesterday after an independent disciplinary committee found them to be in breach of FAI rules.

The bans follow an investigation launched on May 3 after a Uefa Betting Fraud Detection System (BFDS) report demonstrated “clear and overwhelming betting evidence that the course or result of” Athlone Town’s game against Longford Town in the SSE Airtricity League First Division on April 29 “was unduly influenced with a view to gaining corrupt betting profits”.

The Professional Footballers’ Association of Ireland (PFAI), which represents the Latvian goalkeeper and Romanian midfielder, responded with dismay to the result of the hearing, strenuously questioning the FAI’s disciplinary procedure.

In a lengthy statement, the PFAI said: “We represent Igors Labuts and Dragos Sfrijan who have been found guilty by a disciplinary panel hand picked by the FAI of breaching three FAI rules, Rule 99: Bringing the Game into Disrepute; Rule 105: Manipulating Matches and Rule 106: Betting/Gambling. It was with great disappointment and shock that such a result has occurred from what was a most serious charge with such flimsy evidence.”

The FAI investigation looked at two other matches involving Athlone but found there was insufficient evidence to bring any charges.

“Upon receipt of the Uefa BFDS report, the FAI conducted a full investigation which included conducting interviews with relevant personnel, reviewing match footage, and obtaining the opinions of football experts — a final report was prepared and charges were issued,” states the FAI, concluding: “The FAI has a zero tolerance policy to match-fixing.”

In its statement, the PFAI said that it and the players concerned find the concept of match manipulation and anything that affects the integrity of the sport completely unacceptable and believe it should be met with harsh punishment where it is proven with appropriate evidence.

“This is not such a case,” says the PFAI. “In fact, no evidence exists that these players were guilty of any such offence. They co-operated fully with the investigation and provided all phone records and any bank accounts that they had to the FAI.

“None of these records were used at the hearing and no suggestion has been made that they indicated any untoward behaviour. Instead, the FAI arbitrarily convened a three-man panel to study the footage in conjunction with evidence of irregular betting patterns.

“No rule exists for such a panel, but it was nonetheless asked to determine if these players performed in an adequate or illogical manner.

“Of these three, only two reached an opinion that they had, while a third, though expressing reservations, said he felt there was not enough evidence.

“At the hearing, one of these experts did not appear and his opinion was withdrawn, while another, who had expressed reservations, changed his view.

“A further expert was introduced, a sports consultant from Austria, who had never seen a League of Ireland match before, and he refused to say whether he felt the actions of the player in question was deliberate or not.

“The players engaged four experts, including three of Ireland’s best-known broadcasting pundits and another leading coach, all of whom expressed the opinion that there was not enough evidence to find the players guilty of match manipulation and that the errors in the match were typical of that standard of football.

“The decision of the disciplinary panel makes no reference to the substantial expert evidence which contradicts the finding and ignores the fact that in 93.7% of all cases reported by the BFDS betting monitor where irregular betting patterns exist, no sanctions were administered.

“Quite simply, the most serious allegation that can be made against a footballer must be backed up by overwhelming evidence, not half-baked innuendo. No player in the history of sport has been found guilty of match-fixing on such little evidence.

“All of the comparative jurisprudence in Europe demonstrates a requirement for substantial proof in the face of such allegations. This case is an outlier.

“There is an obligation on sports authorities to treat players with fairness and not seek to scapegoat them in order to gain cheap wins in what is a serious global problem. Players must be protected against injustice by ensuring that proper procedures, fairness, and natural justice applies in all matters of this nature.

“Although both have received a year-long ban, the effect of such a finding is of a lifetime ban as the stain of this allegation is career ending. The damage already done to these players is irreversible, but they will fight to reclaim what is left of their good names.”

In conclusion, the PFAI states: “We will appeal this decision and will take this as far as the Court of Arbitration for Sport if necessary.”

Athlone Town said it fully supports the players’ union’s stance.

“The board of management of Athlone Town AFC rejects the outrageous findings made by the FAI against two of the club’s players,” the club said in a statement late yesterday.

“While the club is extremely disappointed, it is not surprised by the decisions. Our position is that today’s determinations fly in the face of the evidence presented before the disciplinary committee, and are perverse.

“The club is left with the conclusion that the outcome was predetermined and reflects a face-saving exercise for certain people within the game rather any forum where truth or justice could prevail.

“The club would advise people to be slow to reach judgment about the players following such a flawed process. The scepticism expressed by the club in the ability of the ‘independent’ disciplinary committee to apply a legal standard of proof has unfortunately come to pass.

“At this stage the club supports the players’ appeal against the findings and any avenues taken by the two, who strongly deny the charges, aimed at overturning these decisions.”