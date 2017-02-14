Home»Sport»Soccer

Athletics: Ciara Mageean hoping to make strides at European Indoor Championships

Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Feidhlim Kelly, Athletics

Ciara Mageean is looking to kick-start her season this week after a rusty opening to 2017 as she bids to add to her medal haul at the European Indoor Championships in March.

The UCD athlete opened her season at the AAI Games two weeks ago over 800m winning in a modest 2:06.02 but is confident she is in good shape building towards the European Indoors in Belgrade.

“I think I’m in very good shape,” said Mageean at the launch of the Irish Life Health National Senior Indoor Championships which take place in the new Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena this weekend.

“I was disappointed with the 800m, that’s the only race I’ve had so far this season but going by training I’m in better shape than I was this time last year. I was front running it myself. I hit a good time at 600. The last 200m wasn’t what I wanted but it’s the first race of the season and bit of a cobweb blowout. I’m looking forward to getting back on the track and racing some more fast races before the Europeans.” Mageean had a good indoor season last year, setting Irish indoor records over the mile and 1500m which provided a springboard to her European outdoor 1500m bronze medal. She is undecided about racing the 800m, 1500m or 3,000m at the national indoors this weekend but will be targeting the 1500m at the Europeans.

“The 1500 is definitely going to be my focus at the Europeans,” she affirmed. “Hopefully I’ll go out there and have a good representation of myself and Ireland. I’ll try my best and hopefully come out of there with a good time.”

Her next test will be the 1500m tomorrow at the Athlone International Grand Prix where she will be looking to lay down a more promising marker.

