Fermoy bowlers Arthur McDonagh and Gary Daly scored a double in the Mick Barry Cup at Ballincurrig in the race for a semi-final place in next month’s King of the Roads.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
Breaking Stories
We are not finished, insists Martin O'Neill
Here's how each player performed in the Ireland v Serbia game
Alvaro Morata and Iago Aspas net doubles as Spain thrash Liechtenstein
Wales boost World Cup hopes with hard-fought triumph in Moldova
Lifestyle
How to pack the perfect punch for back to school lunch
Book shows how overseas reporters highlighted the Irish Revolution as it happened
Mum-of-seven shares her top parenting tips
How Alison Spittle deals with her anxiety through stand-up comedy
More From The Irish Examiner