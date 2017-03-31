Arsene Wenger tight-lipped on Arsenal future

Arsene Wenger offered no update on his contract situation at Arsenal yesterday but did say plans for his future are “not sorted completely”.

The 67-year-old has faced scrutiny from sections of the club’s fan-base in recent weeks following a string of bad results, with Gunners chairman Chips Keswick admitting the season has turned disappointing.

Arsenal have lost six of their last nine games in all competitions to slide out of the Premier League top four, with a 10-2 aggregate loss to Bayern Munich also seeing them eliminated from the Champions League at the round of 16 stage for a seventh consecutive year.

Supporters will hold a third protest against Wenger’s continued reign ahead of Sunday’s visit of Manchester City - with the Frenchman’s contract due to expire at the end of the season.

Wenger admitted after the recent 3-1 loss at West Brom he has made up his mind whether to stay or go without revealing his decision. Yesterday he stressed not everything is in place in regards to his future and when asked if he had anything to say about the situation, the 67-year-old said: “Not today but I’m very clear in my mind.

“I’ve always been very clear in my mind. I will remain like that. I think it’s a subject that at the moment is not sorted completely out. It’s not, at the moment, the most important subject at the club.”

Having said at the Hawthorns he would inform everyone of his decision “very soon”, it remains to be seen when Wenger actually reveals his plans.

He added: “Do I stay two months or two years? My commitment will be exactly the same. The time I spend here does not influence my attitude at all.”

Keswick was also tight-lipped regarding the future of Wenger, who celebrated 20 years in charge of Arsenal last October, when he spoke to Sky Sports News. When asked what the latest news on Wenger’s situation was, the 77-year-old replied: “Nothing. I don’t do press interviews - you know that. I never have done, I’m not about to start now.”

Keswick also refused to answer when asked if he felt Wenger was the right man to lead the club forward - but he did give his opinion on the season as a whole.

“Football is a very uncertain game isn’t it, you don’t win them all. It started well, but it’s become rather disappointing,” he added.

Wenger was more forthcoming when asked about whether he expects Alexis Sanchez to still be at the Emirates beyond the end of the current campaign. The 28-year-old has cut a frustrated figure in recent weeks as Arsenal’s season unravelled following a string of defeats.

Sanchez, expected to be fit for the visit of City after playing twice for Chile during the international break, has yet to agree a new deal despite his current contract expiring in 15 months.

Both he and team-mate Mesut Ozil are holding out for parity with the Premier League’s top earners and Sanchez was reported as telling South American media he is happy in London but wants to play in a team with a “winning mentality’’.

That has led to links with Premier League leaders Chelsea, but Wenger insists the club are no longer willing to sell their best players to direct rivals. Asked about Arsenal losing their top stars in the past, he replied: “That is true that it happened before when we were in positions where we had to sell financially our best players. That’s not the case anymore.

“Look, he has one and a half years left on his contract. I don’t think it’s an immediate concern to Arsenal Football Club. They (Sanchez and Ozil) are not out of contract at the end of the season. I believe both of them want to stay and I hope that the club will find an agreement with them.

“It’s true we have not extended his contract yet. I hope he will stay but overall I think you have as well to be very cautious when people give interviews in their home countries. The interpretation is not always exactly what they wanted to say. I don’t see anything in that - he said he wants to win the championship, that’s what everybody wants. I understand that.”