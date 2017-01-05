Arsene Wenger pays tribute to ’exceptional’ Lucas Perez

Arsene Wenger hailed Lucas Perez’s first Premier League strike as an “exceptional goal of pure class”.

Perez fired home a sumptuous volley from Olivier Giroud’s savvy flick over the defence as Arsenal rallied for a last-gasp 3-3 draw at Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

Arsenal trailed 3-0 on the hour before Giroud laid on goals for Alexis Sanchez and Perez — then headed the equaliser in the second minute of added time.

Perez joined Arsenal from Deportivo La Coruna in August and claimed his first Premier League goal on his seventh appearance in the competition at Bournemouth.

READ NEXT Sofiane Feghouli’s red against United rescinded

“Perez came on and had an exceptional game,” said Wenger.

“I think Perez scored an exceptional goal of pure class.”

Despite admitting “mixed feelings” on a draw that leaves Arsenal trailing league leaders Chelsea by eight points, Wenger still found time to praise his side’s attacking threat.

“All our players are important,” said Wenger. “I said before that Giroud can score important goals and he’s done that again. Because when we play into the box he’s dangerous. And Perez too.

“Giroud again scored because we dominated and he can score a header. Look, we have mixed feelings after a game like that.

“Of course we wanted three points, we got only one, but when you are 3-0 down after 70 minutes you take a point as well.”

Meanwhile, Bournemouth have announced they have appealed against the red card shown to Simon Francis against the Gunners.

Francis was shown a straight red by referee Michael Oliver following a challenge on Aaron Ramsey. .

If the original decision is upheld, the Bournemouth skipper will miss the Cherries’ next three games, against Millwall, Hull and Watford.