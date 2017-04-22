Home»Sport»Soccer

Arsene Wenger: It’s time to fight together

Saturday, April 22, 2017
Mark Mann-Bryans

Arsene Wenger insists Arsenal’s recent poor league form will not impact his side when they face Manchester City in tomorrow’s FA Cup semi-final.

The Gunners have lost five of their last nine Premier League games to slip out of the top four, with Wenger now facing an uphill challenge to secure Champions League football for next season.

The FA Cup, a competition Wenger has won a record-equalling six times, now offers the only chance of a trophy for the Frenchman as he continues to battle against a growing number of fans who want to see him leave.

The 67-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the campaign and, amid the dismal spell, supporters have protested against Wenger being offered a fresh deal.

But victory over City would help Wenger keep the majority on side and he believes that league form goes out of the window at this stage.

“It’s a different competition,” he said.

“Every competition brings a psychological atmosphere. We have many times seen teams not doing well in the championship and when it is a different competition suddenly they are doing very well.

“They don’t carry the negative vibes of bad experiences in this competition.”

Arsenal eased their league woes with a narrow win at relegation-threatened Middlesbrough on Monday night and Wenger hopes the resolve shown to secure three points on Teesside can help the positivity of his players.

“When you have negative results like we had it can divide or unite,” he said.

“At some stage you have to show you can fight together. Even if people will say it’s normal you win at Middlesbrough, when you go through a bad period it’s difficult in your head to win everywhere.

“The best way to win is first to show that you can fight again. People questioned our fighting spirit, rightly so, when you came out of the Crystal Palace game.

“We had to show again that we can fight together. You know as well when the team fights and doesn’t do it creates even more uncertainty. The fact they did fight and did win had a positive impact.”

The first semi-final sees Chelsea meet Tottenham in a battle between the current Premier League top two.

Any potential London derby in the final would be an attractive proposition, especially facing neighbours Spurs, but Wenger is not getting ahead of himself.

Asked if he had thought about a final against rivals Tottenham, he said: “No. Not at all.

“If we had played for example a Championship team, I would honestly say yes. Because we play City, I don’t think about it like that.

“It would be absolutely stupid to speculate on the final. Let’s first deal with City on Sunday and see what happens there. It’s really a 50-50 game. If you asked the neutrals, maybe they will say City are favourites even.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS soccer, sport, Arsenal

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

More than bragging rights at stake in the Bernabeu

Enda McEvoy: FA Cup matters. This year, at least

Brendan Rodgers: Ref owes Celtic defender apology

Jose Mourinho: We are in trouble


Breaking Stories

Slaven Bilic considering dropping Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph

Ian Poulter loses PGA Tour card

Cork City continue incredible winning streak with victory against St Pat's

No injury setback for Conor Murray, says Munster boss

Lifestyle

Report: Will mechanical harvesting of seaweed lead to ecological disaster?

Ask Audrey: You’re in Kerry. No one will notice if you thump your chest and roar “Me You Sex Now!”

Terry George: 'There was no way I was doing a propaganda thing'

Senita Appiakorang finding her place in the identity parade

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

    • 8
    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 