Arsene Wenger begins ban for Burnley outburst

Arsene Wenger has been given a four-match touchline ban for remonstrating with officials in Arsenal’s 2-1 Premier League win over Burnley.

The Gunners boss will now be forced to sit in the stands for Arsenal’s FA Cup trip to Southampton today, as well as three Premier League matches.

Wenger admitted a misconduct charge from the FA after appearing to push and verbally abuse fourth official Anthony Taylor in Sunday’s dramatic late success over the Clarets.

Wenger must also watch from the stands during Arsenal’s Premier League matches against Watford, Chelsea and Hull.

“Arsene Wenger has been given a four-match touchline ban with immediate effect,” read an FA statement.

“It was alleged that in or around the 92nd minute, he used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official. It was further alleged that following his dismissal from the technical area, his behaviour in remaining in the tunnel area and making physical contact with the fourth official amounted to improper conduct.”

Wenger, who was also fined £25,000, admitted the charge and requested a personal hearing which took place yesterday.

Wenger was sent off by referee Jon Moss after allegedly using abusive or insulting language towards fourth official Taylor when Burnley won an injury-time penalty.

Arsenal’s French manager attempted to watch the rest of the contest from the entrance to the tunnel, when he appeared to push Taylor, who was asking him to retreat.

Andre Gray’s penalty three minutes into injury time had Wenger incensed, only for Alexis Sanchez to convert a spot-kick of his own some eight minutes into the added time, sealing a Gunners’ win.

Wenger confirmed yesterday he would not contest the FA charge, then admitted his own conduct overshadowed Arsenal’s gritty win.

“Yes, this team has shown qualities that are very important,” he said when asked if his team’s approach had been lost during the frantic ending.

“We are a team that has produced more goals in the last five minutes than anyone else, it shows that we are relentless and (have) a refusal to give in no matter what happens.”

Wenger admitting without a clutch of late goals the second-placed Gunners could be as low as seventh in the Premier League. “That is a very interesting quality in the squad,” said Wenger.

“On top of that, the contribution of the players coming off the bench this season has been remarkable.

“That shows you as well that there is a great unity in the team. These are qualities that will be very important going into the last four months now.”

For his part, Southampton boss Claude Puel insists he will keep faith in his youngsters after injuries left him short of players ahead of Arsenal’s visit.

Puel is fresh from leading the Saints to Wembley after their EFL Cup semi-final victory over Liverpool midweek but dismissed the idea of labelling the players who may be selected against Arsenal as a weakened side.

“For me, we always field a good team,” Puel said. “Every time we can do a strong balance between young players and experienced players with quality on the pitch.”