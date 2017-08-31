Arsenal face deadline day exodus

Arsenal enter today’s final day of the transfer window in disarray, with the future of several first-team players up in the air, and the pressure ever increasing on manager Arsene Wenger.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Alexis Sanchez are the most likely to depart, with the England international on the brink of a £35m (€38m) move to Liverpool and Manchester City expected to continue to test the Gunners’ resolve with the Chilean forward.

After rebuffing the chance to join Premier League champions Chelsea, Oxlade-Chamberlain appears set for a move to Liverpool.

The clubs have agreed a fee and he is understood to be ready to sign a long-term deal today.

The 24-year-old had started all of Arsenal’s league games this season — the last being a 4-0 defeat at Anfield on Sunday — but none of those appearance came in his preferred central position.

Sanchez, meanwhile, has less than a year to run on his contract and, although manager Wenger has repeatedly said he will not sell the Chile forward, it is understood City have already had one bid in the region of £50m rejected in recent days.

Meanwhile, Kieran Gibbs, who had slipped down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium, completed a move to West Brom yesterday.

The 27-year-old started just eight league games last season and was widely expected to be moved on as Wenger wanted to trim his squad.

Gibbs made over 200 appearances for Arsenal, but despite his early potential struggled to retain a regular place in Arsene Wenger’s starting XI.

He is expected to be the first of several departures from the Emirates before today’s ’s transfer deadline.

“It has been an amazing journey to play for my childhood club since I was 14,” said Gibbs.

“I would like to thank Arsene Wenger for giving me the chance to start my career and fulfil a dream.”

Gibbs is now looking to the future at The Hawthorns. “I watched the boys in the first few games of the season and they’ve got a lot of energy,” said Gibbs.

“They’ve made some good signings and I feel this is a good move for me.”

Arsenal defender Gabriel was sold earlier in the month, while full-backs Carl Jenkinson and Cohen Bramall both moved to Championship side Birmingham on season-long loan deals.

There could still be further movement as both Shkodran Mustafi and Lucas Perez have also been linked with other clubs.

The pair only arrived at Arsenal late last summer but are outside bets to depart just a year later.

Mustafi has been linked with Inter Milan having played just once — in the 1-0 defeat at Stoke — so far this campaign.

Perez has been told he is free to leave but a financial package with former club Deportivo has been some way from completion for weeks.

The 29-year-old, who has also garnered interest from Premier League rivals Everton and Newcastle, is now hoping a last-minute loan deal can be put in place to see him return to the Riazor.

While there could yet be a flurry of outgoings, Arsenal fans are expected to be left frustrated when it comes to any new arrivals.

Wenger said last week that a move for Monaco’s Thomas Lemar was “dead” as the Ligue 1 champions did not want to sell, although links with Liverpool continue.

Paris St Germain attacker Julian Draxler is another name being touted but a move for the German international appears unlikely to come off.