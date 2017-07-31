I know it sounds parochial but there is something magical about being in the latter stages of the championship.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
Breaking Stories
Phil Taylor claims 16th World Matchplay title in Blackpool
Early goals help Derry to 3-0 win over Limerick
Mayo and Roscommon to do it all again after thrilling quarter-final ends in draw
Dundalk striker signs for US side Jacksonville Armada
Lifestyle
Movie Reviews: The Big Sick; 47 Metres Down; Captain Underpants
Restaurant review: Klaw Poké
This much I know: Maria Walsh, entrepreneur and former Rose of Tralee
How to use this new sultry summer eye makeup palette
More From The Irish Examiner