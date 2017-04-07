Sport is the very definition of a results business but success can be measured in more ways than first, second or third, writes Brendan O’Brien.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
More in this Section
Cash won’t always be king in European rugby
Night to savour for debutants
Breaking Stories
Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy happy despite trailing runaway leader at the Masters
Lifestyle
Ask Audrey: He got it into his head he was a Norrie and nearly bought a Ford Capri
When a band's name doesn’t have to stay the same
New book looks at the funnier side of vet experiences
A question of taste - Des Keogh
More From The Irish Examiner