With the ground being so testing, it will be very difficult for the horses who get detached early to make up a huge amount of ground, writes Ruby Walsh.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
Breaking Stories
Marcus Rashford admits Paul Pogba will be a 'massive miss' for Man Utd
Brian Cody kept on as Cats boss, while Michael Ryan looks set to stay at Tipperary
Celtic face UEFA disciplinary over fan's attempt to kick PSG's Kylian Mbappe
Roy Hodgson sets out plans for Crystal Palace after being named new manager
Lifestyle
Even the words of George Hook’s apology were offensive to women
Open Dialogue is a new way of dealing with mental health
The rarely spoken about violence suffered by women during the Irish revolution
Original take on surround-sound technology at Cloughjordan eco-village
More From The Irish Examiner